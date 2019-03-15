Technology News

Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 29,999

, 15 March 2019
Mi TV 4A Pro 49 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 31,999, though it dropped to Rs. 30,999 in January

Highlights

  • Mi TV 4A Pro 49 has received a Rs. 1,000 price drop in India
  • New Mi TV 4A Pro 49 price is effective on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Mi.com
  • It is also available through Mi Home stores

Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi TV 4A Pro 49 in India. With the new development, the Android TV-based Mi TV model is now available in the country at Rs. 29,999. This shows a Rs. 1,000 drop from the previous price of the Mi TV 4A Pro 49. Notably, the new price is effective across all official channels, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The latest price cut comes just days after Xiaomi dropped the price of the Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch model to counter Samsung's new range of 4K UHD Smart TVs.

Global Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has announced through his Twitter account that Xiaomi had reduced the price of the Mi TV 4A Pro 49. The TV that was previously retailing at Rs. 30,999 is available with a new price of Rs. 29,999. The Rs. 1,000 price is applicable through Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Mi.com, in addition to the Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi earlier this week dropped the price of the Mi TV 4 Pro 55 that is now available at Rs. 47,999. That price drop was mainly aimed to counter the Samsung Super 6 Series NU6100 4K UHD Smart TV range that was launched on Tuesday.

In January, Xiaomi reduced the price of the Mi TV 4A Pro 49 originally from Rs. 31,999 to Rs. 30,999. The company at that time also dropped the prices of the Mi TV 4C Pro 32 by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 13,999 and Mi TV 4A 32 by Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 12,499.

Mi TV 4A Pro 49 features a full-HD LED display and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The TV also has 20W stereo speakers. Furthermore, it runs Android TV along with Xiaomi's PatchWall on top.

Mi 49 Inch LED Full HD TV (4A PRO)

Display49.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions110.4 x 7.5 x 65 cm
ResolutionFull HD
OSAndroid
Smart TVYes
