Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi Teases Launch of Fast Charger, New Wireless Headphones, Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp, and More in India

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 may make their India debut on July 15, which is Xiaomi’s fifth birthday.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 17:49 IST


Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Mi Turns 5 festival saw the launch of Mi Beard Trimmer today

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is teasing a launch of neckband-style Bluetooth headphones
  • The company will also bring Mi Truck Builder toy for children
  • Redmi K20 series launch could be last big announcement of Mi Turns 5

Xiaomi India is about to turn five. Yes, the company will very soon complete the first five years of its existence in the country. In order to celebrate the occasion, the company is running a "Mi Turns 5" festival right now, which includes five weeks of offers, new launches, and more. As the first new product launch, the company introduced its Mi Beard Trimmer earlier today, but it has more products in pipeline, which will be launched in the run up to the company's birthday. Read on to know what you can expect to see from the company over the next few weeks.

In a teaser on its official website, the company has shared a glimpse of what the consumers can expect to see from the company over the next few weeks. The company has not published many details or exactly when we can expect the new launches. Some of the most interesting devices that the company has teased include a fast charger, pair of neckband headphones, and wireless on-ear headphones. The company will also be bringing a Mi Rechargeable LED lamp and a Mi Truck Builder toy for kids.

Although we don't have specifics, the upcoming fast charger could be one of the two fast wall chargers Xiaomi sells in China right now – a 36W Mi USB charger or a 27W Mi USB charger. There is no word on what we can expect on the neckband headphones or wireless on-ear headphones front. For the upcoming Mi Rechargeable LED lamp, Xiaomi notes that it will carry a minimalist design, with support for three colour temperatures. Lastly, the Mi Truck Builder will have 500 parts and it will pack a steering wheel control system.

The company's teaser is missing one major announcement that the company will most likely be making on its birthday in the form of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi officially marked its entry in India on July 15, 2014 with the launch of Mi 3, so July 15, 2019 is going to be the company's fifth birthday. What better way to celebrate it than launching one of the most anticipated pair of Redmi phones – K20 and K20 Pro – in the country. This also lines up perfectly with Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain's teasers, which have indicated at mid-July launch for the two phones.


