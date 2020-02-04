Xiaomi is hosting a Mi Super sale on Mi.com currently, and the company is offering up to Rs. 4,000 off on smartphones. The sale is slated to end on February 7, and apart from price cuts, the company is offering no-cost EMI options on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Redmi K20 series. Mi.com has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 5 percent instant discount on ICICI credit card EMI transactions on purchases during the sale period.

There's no price cut on the new Redmi Note 8 Pro, but the 6GB + 128GB gets a Rs. 1,000 additional off on exchange. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced for as low as Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000 has been listed on Mi.com. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also listed at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB + 128GB is also listed with a Rs. 1,000 additional off on exchange.

The Redmi K20 is priced starting at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, retailing at a Rs. 2,000 price discount. The 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 22,999 on Mi.com. On exchange, the company is offering an additional Rs. 2,000 off, bringing the effective price further down if you choose to exchange your old phone with the new purchase. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model is listed at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000. The phone's 8GB+256GB variant is also up for grabs at a reduced price of Rs. 27,999 from the official Mi.com store. Apart from the no-cost EMI and ICICI Bank discount options, the Redmi K20 Pro is listed with the Rs. 2,000 additional off on exchange offer as well.

During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi Note 7S is listed with a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The 3GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs. 8,999, and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. Lastly, the Redmi Go is also listed starting at Rs. 4,299. Xiaomi is also offering Mi Protect starting at Rs. 399 and Mi Screen Protect starting at Rs. 299. All the deals in the Mi Super Sale can be found on Xiaomi's dedicated sale page.