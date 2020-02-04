Technology News
loading

Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones are listed with an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of old phones during the Mi Super Sale.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 17:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts

Mi.com has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 5 percent instant discount

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is listed with additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange
  • Redmi Note 7S is listed with a price cut of Rs. 2,000
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a discount of up to Rs. 4,000

Xiaomi is hosting a Mi Super sale on Mi.com currently, and the company is offering up to Rs. 4,000 off on smartphones. The sale is slated to end on February 7, and apart from price cuts, the company is offering no-cost EMI options on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Redmi K20 series. Mi.com has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 5 percent instant discount on ICICI credit card EMI transactions on purchases during the sale period.

There's no price cut on the new Redmi Note 8 Pro, but the 6GB + 128GB gets a Rs. 1,000 additional off on exchange. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced for as low as Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000 has been listed on Mi.com. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also listed at Rs. 10,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB + 128GB is also listed with a Rs. 1,000 additional off on exchange.

The Redmi K20 is priced starting at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, retailing at a Rs. 2,000 price discount. The 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 22,999 on Mi.com. On exchange, the company is offering an additional Rs. 2,000 off, bringing the effective price further down if you choose to exchange your old phone with the new purchase. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model is listed at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000. The phone's 8GB+256GB variant is also up for grabs at a reduced price of Rs. 27,999 from the official Mi.com store. Apart from the no-cost EMI and ICICI Bank discount options, the Redmi K20 Pro is listed with the Rs. 2,000 additional off on exchange offer as well.

During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi Note 7S is listed with a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The 3GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs. 8,999, and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. Lastly, the Redmi Go is also listed starting at Rs. 4,299. Xiaomi is also offering Mi Protect starting at Rs. 399 and Mi Screen Protect starting at Rs. 299. All the deals in the Mi Super Sale can be found on Xiaomi's dedicated sale page.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Ni, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 PRo, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Go
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Truecaller Crosses 200 Million Monthly Active Users, Becomes Profitable
Facebook Messenger Kids App to Get More Parental Control Features

Related Stories

Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  4. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  6. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  7. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  8. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  9. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  10. Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More on Prime Video in February
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Messenger Kids App to Get More Parental Control Features
  2. Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
  3. Truecaller Crosses 200 Million Monthly Active Users, Becomes Profitable
  4. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack Quad Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Sensor
  5. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Announces Engagement to Marketing Executive Tom Bernthal
  6. Google Pay Issue Suddenly Removes Bank Accounts for Some Users, Company Says Now Fixed
  7. Jeff Bezos Paid $16,000 in Parking Tickets for Washington DC Mansion: Report
  8. Oppo A8, Oppo F15s India Launch Tipped for March, Oppo A8 Price Leaked
  9. Google Says It Has Paid More Than $80 Billion to Play Store Developers Till Now
  10. TikTok Confirms Profile Redesign Test Similar to Instagram
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.