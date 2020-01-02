Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers

Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro has received a discount of Rs. 4,000, whereas Redmi K20 Pro is listed with a discount of Rs. 3,000.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 17:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers

Mi Super Sale will end on January 8 and is currently live on mi.com

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is offering no-cost EMI options on Redmi K20 series, Poco F1 phone
  • Redmi Note 7S is listed at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model
  • Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs. 1,200 on the Redmi 7A

Xiaomi is kick-starting 2020 with another edition of the Mi Super Sale in India. The sale is already underway, and will go on till January 8. During this period, the company will be offering no-cost EMI options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 series, Poco F1, and Redmi Note 7S phones. These phones will also see price cuts, and additional devices like the Redmi 8A, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, and Redmi 7A will also be listed with reduced price tags.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced for as low as Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000 has been listed on Mi.com. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also listed at Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 14,999.

The Redmi Note 7S is listed at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 has been introduced. To recall, the variants are originally priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 2,000 off on the Redmi K20 as well, and it is currently up for purchase starting at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 22,999 on Mi.com. The regular price of the phone is Rs. 21,999 for 64GB model the and Rs. 23,999 for the 128GB model. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model listed at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000. The phone's 8GB+256GB variant is also up for grabs at a reduced price of Rs. 27,999 from the official Mi.com store.

The popular Poco F1 64GB and 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is normally sold at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 4,000 is being offered.

Coming to the budget segment, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 7A starting at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB+16GB variant, while the 2GB+32GB version is up for grabs at Rs. 5,499. The Redmi Go is listed starting at Rs. 4,499, and the Redmi 8A starts at Rs. 6,499. All the deals in the Mi Super Sale can be found on Xiaomi's dedicate sale page.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Super Sale, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco f1, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
US Army Bans Soldiers From Using TikTok
Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications, Price Revealed Via Official Listing Ahead of First Sale

Related Stories

Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  2. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  3. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for 'India's GPS' NavIC
  4. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  5. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  6. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  7. LG to Unveil TV That Unfurls From Ceiling at CES 2020: Report
  8. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  9. TRAI Revises DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: More Channels at Lesser Price
  10. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mubi India January 2020 Releases: 60 Indian, World Films Announced
  2. Mubi India January 2020 Releases: 60 Indian, World Films Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update With December Security Patch: Report
  4. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications, Price Revealed Via Official Listing Ahead of First Sale
  5. TikTok Received Most Content Takedown Requests From India in 2019
  6. Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series, Poco F1 Listed With Price Discounts, Other Offers
  7. US Army Bans Soldiers From Using TikTok
  8. Tesla Says Will Start Delivering China-Made Model 3s to Public Next Week
  9. Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale
  10. Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.