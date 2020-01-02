Xiaomi is kick-starting 2020 with another edition of the Mi Super Sale in India. The sale is already underway, and will go on till January 8. During this period, the company will be offering no-cost EMI options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 series, Poco F1, and Redmi Note 7S phones. These phones will also see price cuts, and additional devices like the Redmi 8A, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, and Redmi 7A will also be listed with reduced price tags.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced for as low as Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This means an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000 has been listed on Mi.com. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also listed at Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 14,999.

The Redmi Note 7S is listed at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 2,000 has been introduced. To recall, the variants are originally priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively.

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 2,000 off on the Redmi K20 as well, and it is currently up for purchase starting at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 22,999 on Mi.com. The regular price of the phone is Rs. 21,999 for 64GB model the and Rs. 23,999 for the 128GB model. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB model listed at Rs. 24,999, with an effective price cut of Rs. 3,000. The phone's 8GB+256GB variant is also up for grabs at a reduced price of Rs. 27,999 from the official Mi.com store.

The popular Poco F1 64GB and 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is normally sold at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This means an effective price cut of up to Rs. 4,000 is being offered.

Coming to the budget segment, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 7A starting at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB+16GB variant, while the 2GB+32GB version is up for grabs at Rs. 5,499. The Redmi Go is listed starting at Rs. 4,499, and the Redmi 8A starts at Rs. 6,499. All the deals in the Mi Super Sale can be found on Xiaomi's dedicate sale page.