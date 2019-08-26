Technology News
Mi Super Sale Brings Discounts, Other Offers for Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, More Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM option has received a price cut of Rs. 3,000 as a part of the Mi Super Sale.

26 August 2019
Mi Super Sale Brings Discounts, Other Offers for Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, More Xiaomi Phones

Mi Super Sale will end on August 31

Highlights
  • Redmi Y3 is listed with up to Rs. 3,000 price cut on Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro is listed with Rs. 1,000 price cut for the 6GB model
  • Poco F1 can be grabbed with additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000

Xiaomi is back with yet another Mi Super Sale, and the sale is already live and will continue through till August 31. Phones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, and Poco F1 are listed to be a part of the sale. While the likes of Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A2, and Redmi Y2 have received price cuts as a part of the Mi Super Sale, other phones will get additional exchange discounts and other offers. A few phones even offer Mi Protect at discounted prices.

Starting with the Redmi Note 6 Pro, it is listed at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage option and the phone's 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option can be purchased at Rs. 12,999. The 6GB RAM option is retailing with a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Mi.com lists the phone at the same prices, and offers bank discounts, no-cost EMIs, and exchange discount as well.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be bought at Rs. 9,999 after a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Mi A2 has also been discounted and the phone can be grabbed at Rs. 12,999, after a price cut of Rs. 3,000. The Mi A2 is also listed on Mi.com with additional Rs. 1,000 discount on exchange, Mi Protect at Rs. 799, and various banking offers. Flipkart has also listed the Mi A2 at the same price with exchange and banking discounts in tow.

The Redmi Y2 can also be purchased at reduced prices, and is listed at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, while the higher-end variant of the phone can be purchased at Rs. 7,999 from Mi.com. The phone's price was last cut in January, and its current retail price is at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Y3 have not received any price cuts, but are receiving additional exchange discount. Other offers include 5 percent cashback with HDFC debit cards, no cost EMI options, Mi Protect at Rs. 999, and up to 1120GB data and unlimited calling for Airtel customers. The Poco F1 is also listed with no price cut but offers an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

All the deals in the Mi Super Sale are listed on a dedicated page. Flipkart is also separately hosting a Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale where phones like Vivo Z1 Pro, Asus 5Z, and others are listed with discounts.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Mi Super Sale Brings Discounts, Other Offers for Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, More Xiaomi Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.