Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and More Get Discounts, Exchange Offers on Mi.com, Flipkart in Mi Super Sale

Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and More Get Discounts, Exchange Offers on Mi.com, Flipkart in Mi Super Sale

, 12 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and More Get Discounts, Exchange Offers on Mi.com, Flipkart in Mi Super Sale

The Mi Super Sale is now live and will continue through April 13 on Mi.com and Flipkart

Highlights

Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, and more are up for grabs

Flipkart is also offering extra exchange discount, no-cost EMI plans

Banking discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders also available

Xiaomi has kicked off yet another discount fest – the Mi Super Sale – on the official Xiaomi online store and Flipkart. As part of Mi Super sale, a wide range of Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 6, Redmi Y2, and the Poco F1 are available with limited period discounts and certain additional offers in tow. The Mi Super Sale is on now and will go on through April 13 from Mi.com and Flipkart. Aside from the discounts, additional banking offers and exchange promotions are also on the table.

Starting with the Poco F1, the 6GB+128GB version of the device is currently available at Rs. 20,999 from Mi.com store and Flipkart. This particular version usually goes for Rs. 22,999. Flipkart is also offering the 6GB+64GB version of the Poco F1 at an effective price of Rs. 17,999, a price reduction worth Rs. 2,000, that will be available in the form of an extra discount over exchange value.

Similarly, an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 3,000 is also available for the Poco F1, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 24,999. Moreover, no cost-EMI plans and an extra 5 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders is also on the table if the purchase is made from Flipkart on or before April 13.

But for potential buyers looking for an entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 6's 3GB+32GB variant is available at Rs. 6,999 while the 3GB+64GB variant is currently going for Rs. 8,499 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The 3GB+64GB variant of the Redmi 6 recently received a temporary price cut of Rs. 2,000, and now, the Xiaomi device is available with an equivalent price reduction on both of its storage variants.

Other smartphones that will be available with discounts and other offers in the Mi Super Sale include the Redmi 6 Pro, whose 4GB+64GB variant is currently available at Rs. 7,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the higher-end 6GB+64GB model is now going for Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Y2 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro are also available with discounts in tow, and are currently up for grabs starting at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively.

The Mi Protect plan - which allows buyers to recover up to 80 percent of the smartphone's cost in case of accidental or liquid damage - will be available at reduced price point if any of the eligible smartphones mentioned above are purchased from the Mi.com store. Moreover, Flipkart's 5 percent banking discount will be available for all the aforementioned smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi 6

Redmi 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI, spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Flipkart, Mi Super Sale, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Diversity Chief Danielle Brown Leaves Amid Controversies
Election Commission's Voter Helpline App Helps Over 300 Cast Votes in Meerut
Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and More Get Discounts, Exchange Offers on Mi.com, Flipkart in Mi Super Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. Acer Predator Helios 700 First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70 Price Revealed, India Listing Tips Launch Is Imminent
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
  4. Huawei Will be World’s Largest Smartphone Company by 2020 End: Richard Yu
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Android Pie Update in India
  6. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  7. Huawei MateBook E 2019 With 4G LTE Support, Snapdragon 850 Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  9. PUBG Mobile Subscriptions Show Tencent Doesn't Really Care About India
  10. Google, Huawei Set to Pay Up to $400 to Affected Nexus 6P Owners
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.