Xiaomi has kicked off yet another discount fest – the Mi Super Sale – on the official Xiaomi online store and Flipkart. As part of Mi Super sale, a wide range of Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi Note 6, Redmi Y2, and the Poco F1 are available with limited period discounts and certain additional offers in tow. The Mi Super Sale is on now and will go on through April 13 from Mi.com and Flipkart. Aside from the discounts, additional banking offers and exchange promotions are also on the table.

Starting with the Poco F1, the 6GB+128GB version of the device is currently available at Rs. 20,999 from Mi.com store and Flipkart. This particular version usually goes for Rs. 22,999. Flipkart is also offering the 6GB+64GB version of the Poco F1 at an effective price of Rs. 17,999, a price reduction worth Rs. 2,000, that will be available in the form of an extra discount over exchange value.

Similarly, an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 3,000 is also available for the Poco F1, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 24,999. Moreover, no cost-EMI plans and an extra 5 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders is also on the table if the purchase is made from Flipkart on or before April 13.

But for potential buyers looking for an entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 6's 3GB+32GB variant is available at Rs. 6,999 while the 3GB+64GB variant is currently going for Rs. 8,499 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The 3GB+64GB variant of the Redmi 6 recently received a temporary price cut of Rs. 2,000, and now, the Xiaomi device is available with an equivalent price reduction on both of its storage variants.

Other smartphones that will be available with discounts and other offers in the Mi Super Sale include the Redmi 6 Pro, whose 4GB+64GB variant is currently available at Rs. 7,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the higher-end 6GB+64GB model is now going for Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Y2 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro are also available with discounts in tow, and are currently up for grabs starting at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively.

The Mi Protect plan - which allows buyers to recover up to 80 percent of the smartphone's cost in case of accidental or liquid damage - will be available at reduced price point if any of the eligible smartphones mentioned above are purchased from the Mi.com store. Moreover, Flipkart's 5 percent banking discount will be available for all the aforementioned smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.