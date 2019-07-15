Xiaomi is back with another edition of its Mi Super Sale, bringing a host of offers and discounts on its portfolio of phones, TVs, speakers, and other accessories. The Mi Super Sale is now live on Mi.com and will continue through July 18. The Redmi Note 7S and the Redmi Y3 are among the phones that have been discounted for the first time. Xiaomi is also offering Bluetooth speakers, earphones, and other accessories at discounted prices during the Mi Super Sale. Cashback worth up to Rs. 1,000 on Paytm UPI transactions over Rs. 6,999 done during the Mi Super Sale is also on the table.

Mi Super Sale offers on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi has reduced the price of the Redmi Note 7S and the Redmi Y3 for the first time since their launch and has slashed their price by Rs. 1,000 each. The Redmi Note 7S, which was launched in India starting at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, is now available at Rs. 9,999. The higher-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone can now be purchased at Rs. 11,999, down from its original asking price of Rs. 12,999.

The Redmi Y3, which was priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant upon its launch, can currently be purchased for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

Other phones that can be purchased during the Mi Super Sale include the Redmi 7, which is being offered at a starting price Rs. 7,999 with an additional Mi Exchange discount worth Rs. 1,000 in tow. The Redmi 6 is up for grabs starting at Rs. 7,999, while the Redmi 6A can be purchased for Rs. 5,999.

The Redmi 6 Pro is available at Rs. 8,999 with extra Mi Exchange discount in tow, while an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,000 can be availed on the Mi A2 that is currently listed at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant. The Poco F1 can also be purchased starting at Rs. 17,999 from Mi.com during the Mi Super Sale, with an additional Mi Exchange discount worth up to Rs. 5,000 also on the table.

The Redmi Y2 is up for grabs starting at Rs. 8,999, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant. Xiaomi is also offering Mi Protect plans at Rs. 799 for the former and Rs. 999 for the latter.

The Mi Super Sale is offering limited-time price cuts on Xiaomi phones and LED TVs

Mi Super Sale offers on Xiaomi TVs, accessories

In addition to phones, the Mi Super Sale on Mi.com also brings offers on a wide range of accessories such as Bluetooth speakers, earphones, and more. The Mi TV 4C Pro (32-inch), which was launched in India at Rs. 14,999, is currently available at Rs. 12,499. On the other hand, the Mi TV 4A Pro (43-inch) can be purchased at Rs. 21,999, down from its original asking price of Rs.22,999.

The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2, which was launched carrying a price tag of Rs 799, can be bought for Rs. 699 during the Mi Super Sale. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is currently available at Rs.1,299, down from its original asking price of Rs. 1,499.

The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, which made its debut in India priced at Rs. 1,799, is up for grabs at Rs. 1,599 right now. The Mi Earphones Silver have been discounted and are now available at Rs. 599, while the Mi Car Charger Basic can be purchased at Rs. 399 from Mi.com during the Mi Super Sale.