  Xiaomi's Mi Smart Upgrade Scheme Offers Up to 70 Percent Assured Buyback on Smartphones, Starts at Rs. 399

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Upgrade Scheme Offers Up to 70 Percent Assured Buyback on Smartphones, Starts at Rs. 399

The Mi Smart Upgrade plan can be bundled with new Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 series, and the Mi 10 series of phones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2020 14:34 IST
Mi Smart Upgrade plan buyers can get up to 70 percent of assured buyback within 4-6 months of purchase

Xiaomi has introduced a new ‘Mi Smart Upgrade' scheme for Mi and Redmi phone buyers in India. This scheme enables new smartphone buyers to get up to 70 percent assured buyback on their purchased handset for up to 15 months from purchase, redeemable on their next Xiaomi smartphone purchase. This new Mi Smart Upgrade scheme is priced starting at Rs. 399 and it varies based on the phone you buy. This plan is currently applicable for phones like the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 series, and the Mi 10 series. Apart from offering assured cashback till 15 months, this Mi Smart Upgrade Scheme also looks to make the buyback journey hassle free.

The new ‘Mi Smart Upgrade' gives users get the freedom to encash their phones any time after 3 months till 15 months of purchase, with exchange value ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent of the SRP. To be precise, users can get up to 70 percent of assured buyback within 4-6 months of purchase, 60 percent buyback within 7-9 months, 50 percent buyback within 10-12 months of purchase, and 40 percent buyback on 13-15 months of purchase. This means even after the phone warranty expires after 12 months, Xiaomi will offers 40 percent buyback till 15 months.

Mi Smart Upgrade options start at Rs. 399 for the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9, Rs. 499 for the Redmi Note 9, Rs. 549 for the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Rs. 599 for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Rs. 999 for the Redmi K20 Pro, Rs. 1,499 for the Mi 10T, Rs. 1,699 for the Mi 10T Pro, and Rs. 1,999 for the Mi 10 phone. These Mi Smart Upgrade plans need to be purchased along with the smartphone from select Mi Authorised Outlets.

When it comes to availing the Mi Smart Upgrade scheme, users will have to contact the buyback partner for redemption and head to the nearest Xiaomi authorised service centre. The phone will then be inspected to ascertain no damage is detected, and after that a redemption code will be given to the customer. This code can then be used on Mi.com or any Mi authorised outlet for buying a new smartphone.

Xiaomi notes that the phone should not be damaged or broken to be eligible for the upgrade. Furthermore, if original charger or box is not available, then Rs. 1,000 will be deducted from the buyback value. If the phone has any scratches or dents on the screen or body, then 10 percent of the buyback value will be deducted.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
