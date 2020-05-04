While the coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 17 in India, specific businesses and operations have been allowed to resume in few areas. The government has divided the country into several colour codes, and areas that have been marked as Orange and Green have been given permission to gradually open select businesses. Red zones are classified as areas with high infection numbers, and therefore business in those areas is still restricted. Now, Xiaomi and Poco have announced that it has started taking orders for their products in Green and Orange zones. The company says that it is taking all precautions to ensure that deliveries happen in a safe and secure manner.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce that Mi.com has started shipping products in Green and Orange zones across the country. This means only select pin codes have been opened up for delivery, while products won't be delivered for areas in the Red zone. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that select smartphones have been re-listed on Flipkart and Amazon.in, and now both the sites are taking orders as well. Even General Manager of Poco India C Manmohan has tweeted that the Poco X2 is available to buy on Flipkart, but deliveries will only be conducted in Green and Orange zones for now.

On Mi.com, Xiaomi notes that it is only accepting prepaid orders for now, and timelines for delivery are subject to restrictions imposed by local authorities in that area. Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce giants are now listing non-essential items in select pin codes, after the home ministry allowed for opening up the businesses in areas where the coronavirus outbreak has been controlled. E-commerce giants have only been allowed to deliver non-essential goods in Green and Orange zones for now.

On Amazon.in, buyers can order phones like the Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and more. Phones like Poco X2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8 are listed on Flipkart. The phones are deliverable only in selected pin codes, based on the guidance by the government.

