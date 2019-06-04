Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition has been launched in India to celebrate the ongoing cricket season. The new power bank model is identical to the existing 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, though it comes in Blue colour option. Xiaomi generally sells the Mi Power Bank 2i in White, Black, and Red colour variants. The Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition sports dual USB output and offers a two-way quick charge functionality. Xiaomi also claims that it's using high-density, lithium polymer batteries along with advanced resistance-capacitance sensors.

For all the supporters of the Indian cricket team, members of which are commonly referred to as Men in Blue, Xiaomi has started selling the Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition. The new offering is available for purchase through the Mi.com website with a price tag of Rs. 999.

The 14.2mm thick Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition packs lithium polymer batteries that come with advanced resistance-capacitance sensors. Xiaomi claims that with a full charge, the new Mi Power Bank is capable of delivering fueling the Mi A1 for up to 2.2 and the iPhone 7 for 3.5 times. There are two USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously. Similarly, the company touts that there is two-way quick charge support. There is a Micro-USB port for charging the power bank using any appropriate AC charger.

Notably, except the Blue paintjob, the Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition is identical to the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i. The power bank was launched its Mi Power Bank 2i series with the 'Made in India' in November 2017.

Xiaomi is currently selling its 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i at Rs. 899. However, the Cricket World Cup edition will cost you a Rs. 100 more than the regular Mi Power Bank 2i price.

