Technology News

Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition Debuts for Cricket Fans in India

The special edition Mi Power Bank comes with a price tag of Rs. 999.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 17:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition Debuts for Cricket Fans in India

Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition works identical to the existing 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

Highlights
  • Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition is available through Mi.com website
  • It comes with dual USB output
  • Xiaomi has provided lithium polymer batteries

Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition has been launched in India to celebrate the ongoing cricket season. The new power bank model is identical to the existing 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, though it comes in Blue colour option. Xiaomi generally sells the Mi Power Bank 2i in White, Black, and Red colour variants. The Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition sports dual USB output and offers a two-way quick charge functionality. Xiaomi also claims that it's using high-density, lithium polymer batteries along with advanced resistance-capacitance sensors.

For all the supporters of the Indian cricket team, members of which are commonly referred to as Men in Blue, Xiaomi has started selling the Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition. The new offering is available for purchase through the Mi.com website with a price tag of Rs. 999.

The 14.2mm thick Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition packs lithium polymer batteries that come with advanced resistance-capacitance sensors. Xiaomi claims that with a full charge, the new Mi Power Bank is capable of delivering fueling the Mi A1 for up to 2.2 and the iPhone 7 for 3.5 times. There are two USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously. Similarly, the company touts that there is two-way quick charge support. There is a Micro-USB port for charging the power bank using any appropriate AC charger.

Notably, except the Blue paintjob, the Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition is identical to the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i. The power bank was launched its Mi Power Bank 2i series with the 'Made in India' in November 2017.

Xiaomi is currently selling its 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i at Rs. 899. However, the Cricket World Cup edition will cost you a Rs. 100 more than the regular Mi Power Bank 2i price.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi Power Bank, Mi Power Bank, 10000mAh MI Power Bank 2i, Mi Power Bank 2i, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Brings May Android Security Patch, Sound Recorder, and More
Vodafone Rs. 299 Prepaid Recharge Launched With Unlimited Calling, 3GB Data, 70-Day Validity
Mi Power Bank - World Cup Edition Debuts for Cricket Fans in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Google Maps Gets Live Train Status and More Features in India
  2. OnePlus 7 Review
  3. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. 13 Biggest New Features Coming to Your iPhone This Year
  6. iOS 13 Will Finally Get Rid of the Volume Indicator Everyone Hates
  7. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  8. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  9. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  10. Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.