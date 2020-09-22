Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities has been launched in India. Both the power bank variants feature dual input via USB Type-C and Micro-USB ports. The power banks support 18W fast charging and come equipped with an advanced 12-layer circuit protection as well as a smart power management feature. The Chinese tech giant also slashed the price of its Redmi Power Bank that comes with 20,000mAh capacity.

Mi Power Bank 3i price in India, availability

Manu Kumar Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, tweeted a short clip introducing the Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities. The Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh capacity is priced at Rs. 899 and is available via Mi.com as well as Amazon. It is offered in Black and Blue colour options. The power bank with 20,000mAh capacity is priced at Rs. 1,499. It is available in a single Black colour option and can be purchased from Mi.com and Amazon.

Mi Power Bank 3i features

The Mi Power Bank 3i features dual input ports – Micro-USB and USB Type-C. The USB Type-C port also doubles up as an output source for smartphones that come with USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. Both the power banks support 18W fast charging. The Mi Power Bank 3i with 20,000mAh capacity features three output ports while the 10,000mAh option offers two output ports.

Users also get a two-way fast charging feature, allowing the Mi Power Bank 3i to be charged and charge another device simultaneously. The power bank's aluminum alloy case has a high structural strength that allows it to withstand collision and impact. It has an ergonomic arc design and an anodised finish that makes the Mi Power Bank 3i resistant to sweat as well as corrosion.

The power bank with 10,000mAh capacity takes about four hours to fully charge

Photo Credit: Mi.com

The Mi Power Bank 3i features a 12-layer circuit protection hardware. It has lithium polymer batteries that are claimed to be safer and more efficient when compared to Li-ion batteries. There is also a low-power mode that can be activated by double-tapping the power button to charge devices like Bluetooth earphones or fitness bands. The power bank with 10,000mAh capacity takes about four hours to fully charge while the one with 20,000mAh capacity can be charged fully in seven hours.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has also slashed the price of its 20,000mAh power bank. Launched at Rs. 1,499 in India in February, the power bank can now be purchased for Rs. 1,399 from Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Mi Home and retail outlets.

It features dual USB Type-A input ports, a Micro-USB output port, and a USB Type-C output port. The Redmi Power Bank 20,000mAh variant supports up to 18W fast charging output. It also employs a 12-layer circuit protection hardware and has lithium polymer batteries.

