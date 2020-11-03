Xiaomi has sold over 1 crore Mi Power Banks, the company tweeted on November 3. The Chinese smartphone maker began assembling power banks in India in 2017. All units of power banks sold by Xiaomi in India since then have been produced locally in the country. Three years later, the company announced that it has overcome the 1 crore-unit mark in terms of sales. The news comes a day after Xiaomi announced the launch of its most compact Mi Power Bank in India.

Xiaomi tweeted via its Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) Twitter account that it has sold over 1 crore Mi Power Banks that are made in India. At present, the company's website lists five different power banks for sale. The lineup comprises the recently launched Mi Power Bank 3i 20,000mAh, along with Mi Power Bank 3i 10,000mAh, Mi Wireless Power Bank 10,000mAh, Redmi Power Bank 20,000mAh, and Redmi Power Bank 10,000mAh.

The company will also be launching a brand new Mi Power Bank on November 5. Touted to be its most compact power bank yet, the dedicated microsite for the product describes it as Xiaomi's “hidden powerhouse,” hinting at its small form factor – small enough to fit in your pocket. It is also hailed as the “most powerful” model in its range. However, no specific details have been officially announced regarding the upcoming Mi Power Bank yet.

The rumour mill suggests that the upcoming power bank could be the Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact model that was claimed to be launched first in Europe. However, considering that the announcement for the new power bank was made via the Mi India Twitter account, it is possible that the upcoming compact power bank could debut in India.

The new Mi Power Bank is expected to support charging from both Micro-USB and USB Type-C ports. It may also provide power output via two inbuilt USB Type-A and a USB Type-C port. It is also expected to power three devices simultaneously. The company is expected to announce more details on November 5.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.