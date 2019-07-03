Xiaomi is hosting its Mi Pop 2019 in India on July 17. The event is touted to be the place where the Chinese company will bring a list of games, giveaways, and surprises for its Mi fans. However, it is expected that at the same venue, the company could launch the anticipated Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro for the Indian market. Both Redmi K-series phones were unveiled in China back in May. The India launch of the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro has been teased for some time, though the company hasn't yet revealed a concrete launch date.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director, in a tweet posted on Wednesday announced that Xiaomi India is hosting the Mi Pop 2019 in New Delhi on July 17. This is notably not the first time when the Mi Pop event is hosting in India. However, this time, Xiaomi is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary through the forthcoming Mi Pop event.

Xiaomi has built a dedicated webpage on its website for the Mi Pop 2019. The registration window is open until seats last. The company says that once the registration period is over, the Mi Community team will shortlist top contributors based on the points they have earned by contributing back to the community. Furthermore, the ticket for the event is priced at Rs. 500.

"Come join us for a day packed with fun, games, giveaways, lucky draws, and many more surprises," the company said on the Mi Pop 2019 event page.

While Xiaomi hasn't confirmed the formal agenda for its Mi Pop event, it is speculated to be the place where the company would launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Both phones debuted in China earlier this year and already surpassed the mark of one million sales.

If we go by the recent teasers posted by Jain and his teammates, the Redmi K20 series likely to arrive in India in the coming days. The company was earlier also believed to launch the new Redmi phones on July 15 to celebrate its fifth anniversary with the latest entrants. Moreover, an Explorer Programme was also kicked off last month specifically for the early testers of the Redmi K20 Pro in the country.