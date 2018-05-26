Mi Note 5 Price, Specifications Spotted; May Debut on May 31

Alongside the flagship Mi 8 and MIUI 10, Xiaomi is apparently bringing some other products too at its May 31 event in Shenzhen. The company is already rumoured to bring the Mi Band 3 at its forthcoming event. And now, it is expected that another handset apart from Mi 8 will be unveiled at the event, namely the Mi Note 5. This will be the successor to the Mi Note 3 that was launched in September last year. Additionally, there is a speculation that the company could launch Surge S2 as its new SoC, along with a wireless charging pad.

Starting with the Xiaomi Mi Note 5, promotional material of the upcoming handset has surfaced on Chinese media, as reported by GizChina. The material, which has been leaked through an image, reveals the specifications and features of the new Mi Note model. It suggests that the smartphone features a 5.99-inch display with a Full Screen 2.0 design - likely to sport ultra-thin bezels. The image also mentions the Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Likewise, there is four-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is, however, unclear whether the phone will come with a dual rear camera setup or have a single image sensor on the back. The promotional material also points to 43 LTE band support, which could make a global device.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The leaked image gives away the Mi Note 5 price - the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage configuration will reportedly go on sale at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 24,400). This is slightly lower than the launch price of the Mi Note 3 that went on sale in China with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 26,500).

It seems that instead of bringing the Mi Note 4 as the successor to the Mi Note 3, Xiaomi is ultimately set to bring the Mi Note 5 as its new Mi Note model. This move is similar to what OnePlus adopted at the time of launching the OnePlus 5 last year. Notably, Xiaomi also recently confirmed that it is skipping the Mi 7 name for its new flagship to favour the Mi 8 title.

Apart from the Mi Note 5, Xiaomi is presumably planning to launch some other new models next week. As spotted by folks at ITHome, some netizens have dissected the original Mi 8 teaser, suggesting the arrival of multiple devices at the May 31 event. The teaser apparently hints at more than two new smartphones as well as the Mi Band 3, wireless charging dock, and a new Surge SoC, which could debut as the Surge S2. The new mobile chip was first expected at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. But the company hasn't revealed any information about its next silicon development.

Photo Credit: ITHome

With multiple launches at a single event, Xiaomi is apparently following in the footsteps of Apple and Google that both often bring various new offerings under one roof.