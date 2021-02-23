Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi 10T Lite, and Redmi Note 8 have reportedly started receiving Android 11 based MIUI 12 in some regions. The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro were launched by Xiaomi back in November of 2019 with Android 9 Pie while the Mi 10T Lite launched in September 2020, with Android 10. The Redmi Note 8 was launched even earlier, in August 2018 with Android 9 Pie. It looks like the company is updating its newer and older smartphone models. As of now, there is no information on if and when the Android 11 update for these phones will make it to India.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Mi Note 10, Mi 10T Lite, and Redmi Note 8 have started receiving MIUI 12 based on Android 11. A separate report by Adimorah Blog shared that the Mi Note 10 Pro is also getting the Android 11 based MIUI 12 update. The update is available for the global variant of the Mi 10T Lite that launched in September 2020 with Android 10. On the other hand, the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro are getting the update in Europe and were launched in November 2019 with Android 9 Pie. This means the Mi Note 10 series phones have got their second Android update and it might just be the last one.

The Redmi Note 8 is receiving the update in China and was also launched with Android 9 Pie. While the Mi Note 10 series and Mi 10T Lite are not available in India, the Redmi Note 8 is and the Android 11 based MIUI 12 update can be expected to hit the Indian market in the near future. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro received Android 10 based MIUI 12 in November 2020 and August 2020 respectively.

