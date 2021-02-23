Technology News
Mi Note 10 Series, Mi 10T Lite, Redmi Note 8 Getting Android 11 Based MIUI 12: Report

Mi Note 10 series was launched with Android 9 Pie so this will likely be the last major Android update for the phones.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 February 2021 17:25 IST
Redmi Note 8 series runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 series is not available in India
  • Mi 10T Lite is also not available in India
  • Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in October of 2019

Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi 10T Lite, and Redmi Note 8 have reportedly started receiving Android 11 based MIUI 12 in some regions. The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro were launched by Xiaomi back in November of 2019 with Android 9 Pie while the Mi 10T Lite launched in September 2020, with Android 10. The Redmi Note 8 was launched even earlier, in August 2018 with Android 9 Pie. It looks like the company is updating its newer and older smartphone models. As of now, there is no information on if and when the Android 11 update for these phones will make it to India.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Mi Note 10, Mi 10T Lite, and Redmi Note 8 have started receiving MIUI 12 based on Android 11. A separate report by Adimorah Blog shared that the Mi Note 10 Pro is also getting the Android 11 based MIUI 12 update. The update is available for the global variant of the Mi 10T Lite that launched in September 2020 with Android 10. On the other hand, the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro are getting the update in Europe and were launched in November 2019 with Android 9 Pie. This means the Mi Note 10 series phones have got their second Android update and it might just be the last one.

The Redmi Note 8 is receiving the update in China and was also launched with Android 9 Pie. While the Mi Note 10 series and Mi 10T Lite are not available in India, the Redmi Note 8 is and the Android 11 based MIUI 12 update can be expected to hit the Indian market in the near future. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro received Android 10 based MIUI 12 in November 2020 and August 2020 respectively.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

