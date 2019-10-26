Technology News
Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro Allegedly Certified in Thailand, Expected to Launch Soon

Xiaomi had launched the Mi Note 3 as its last Mi Note-series smartphone back in 2017.

By | Updated: 26 October 2019 17:03 IST
Xiaomi is rumoured to unveil Mi Note 10 by the end of October

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 series has reportedly received NBTC and EEC certifications
  • Mi Note 10 would carry model number M1910F4G
  • Xiaomi hasn't yet made any formal announcement

Xiaomi hasn't upgraded its Mi Note lineup in a long time. But it looks like the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing two distinct models that could debut soon with titles specifically the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. While the company is yet to make a formal announcement, the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro have purportedly reached the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) office in Thailand for initial certification. The Mi Note 10 has also reportedly been spotted on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The purported listings on Thailand's NBTC an EEC don't provide any details around the specifications of the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. However, if we believe what tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore noted in a tweet on Saturday, the Mi Note 10 would carry model number M1910F4G, whereas the Mi Note 10 Pro would have model number M1910F4S. The screenshots shared by the tipster also suggest that both new Xiaomi phones have received certification from NBTC and EEC, hinting at their official launch in the coming future.

Another tipster, who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter, recently claimed that the Mi Note 10 would debut by the end of October. Similarly, a retail box apparently made for the Mi Note 10 was leaked in China, as reported by Chinese news site ITHome.

mi note 10 retail box leaked image ithome Mi Note 10

This could be the retail box of the Mi Note 10
Photo Credit: ITHome

 

The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro both are speculated to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and sport a 120Hz display. The phones would also come with 50x zoom support, which was spotted through a recent MIUI 11 Camera app version.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the certification listings of the Mi Note 10 series. Also, an email query sent to Xiaomi for the new update didn't elicit a response at the time of filing this story.

Back in September 2017, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Note 3 as its last Mi Note-series smartphone. The handset offered dual rear cameras along with an AI Beautify feature. It was powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note, Xiaomi
