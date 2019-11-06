Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro phones have launched in Spain, and the phones' big highlight is the large 108-megapixel camera sensor they bear. The Mi Note 10 has a penta-camera setup at the back, and is identical to the Mi CC9 Pro launched in China just a day ago. Key highlights of the Mi Note 10 include its waterdrop-shaped notch OLED display, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Mi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor, packs 6GB RAM, and offers a large 5,260mAh battery. The Mi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, comes with an 108-megapixel camera with an 8P lens, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. Readers should note that the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro are essentially global variants of the Mi CC9 Pro that launched in China earlier this week.

Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro price, availability, offers

Starting with the Mi Note 10, it is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. The Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,000). The phone will be available in Glacier White, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black colour options. The phones will be available in Spain and Italy from November 15, and in France from November 18. Users in Germany will be able to pre-order from November 11, and it will be available soon in UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

As we mentioned, the Mi Note 10 is the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro launched in China yesterday, while the Mi Note 10 Pro can be thought to be the global counterpart of the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition that was launched alongside.

Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro specifications, features

Coming to the specifications, the only difference between the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro is the RAM and storage option. Also, the Mi Note 10 Pro sports an 8P lens, while the Mi Note 10 sports a 7P lens. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro run on MIUI 11, and feature a 6.47-inch curved full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with a pixel density of 398ppi, peak brightness of 600 nits (HBM), TUV Rheinland certification, and a contrast ratio of 400000:1. The back is made up of 3D curved glass and has rounded corners and tapered edges. The phones are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC , paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It offers up to 256GB of internal storage, but it does not support storage expansion.

Coming to the cameras, the phones pack a 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.69 aperture and four-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It is aided by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a secondary 5-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture that is capable of clicking images with a minimum subject distance of 1.5cm. Zooming capabilities include up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. Rear camera features also include 4K video capture at 30fps, slo-mo HD video capture at up to 960fps, portrait blur adjustment, and a dedicated night mode 2.0. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Front camera features include AI Beauty, AI Portrait, Palm Shutter, and more.

The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro support an in-display fingerprint sensor, pack a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The company touts that the 30W charger included inside the box is able to completely charge the phone in just 65 minutes. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5,0, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, GPS / A-GPS, Galileo, and GLONASS.