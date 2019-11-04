Technology News
loading

Mi Note 10 Pro May Debut Alongside Mi Note 10 on November 6

Mi Note 10 Pro is yet to show up in any of Xiaomi’s teasers.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 17:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Note 10 Pro May Debut Alongside Mi Note 10 on November 6

Mi Note 10 will launch on Wednesday in Spain

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Poland shared an Mi Note 10 camera sample recently
  • The EXIF data of the photo suggests that it was taken by Mi Note 10 Pro
  • Mi Note 10 Pro may also sport a 108-megapixel main camera

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is all set to launch on November 6 i.e. Wednesday, but now it seems that the rumoured Mi Note 10 Pro smartphone may make its debut alongside. Xiaomi Poland shared a photo claiming that it was taken by the Mi Note 10, but its EXIF data suggests that the photo was taken by the Mi Note 10 Pro. This suggests that the Mi Note 10 Pro is also in the offing. The Mi Note 10 is very likely the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro.

According to the folks at XDA Developers, who downloaded the photo shared by Xiaomi Poland and extracted EXIF data to know camera details, the data revealed that the photo was taken by the Mi Note 10 Pro, and not the Mi Note 10, as advertised by Xiaomi. The company may want to keep the Mi Note 10 Pro under wraps for now, and launch it at the event as an additional surprise, or the Pro variant could be launched at a later date.

The Mi Note 10 will launch at 11:30am CEST (3pm IST) on Wednesday, November 6 in Madrid, Spain. The biggest USP is going to be the penta-lens camera setup at the back. It will comprise of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor for portrait shots, a 5-megapixel sensor to enable up to 50 x zoom, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor supporting macro shots.

As mentioned, the China variant will be called Mi CC9 Pro ,and the phone is set to launch tomorrow, one day before the Mi Note 10 launch in Spain. The Mi CC9 Pro has been teased to pack Snapdragon 730G processor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC support, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. All of this could trickle down to the global variant Mi Note 10 as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Launch, Mi Note 10 Launch Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
How TikTok Rose to Global Video Stardom
Mi Note 10 Pro May Debut Alongside Mi Note 10 on November 6
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Features Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch
  2. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  3. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass Protection Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto G8 Plus Review
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  8. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Amazon Now Sells Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Pro May Debut Alongside Mi Note 10 on November 6
  2. Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan With Rs. 4 Lakh Insurance Cover Expanded to Delhi-NCR
  3. Vivo Y91, Vivo Y91i Price in India Cut, to Be Offered Both Online and Offline
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite May Look Similar to Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S9+, Include 4,370mAh Battery
  5. Jio Advises Airtel, Vodafone Idea How to Raise Money
  6. China Gets Into Blockchain Race With the US
  7. Huawei Pushes 5G in South-East Asia, Brushing Off 'Tech War' With the US
  8. Huawei P Smart (2020), Nova 6, MatePad Pro Renders Surface Online
  9. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well
  10. Amazon Partners BookMyShow to Sell Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.