Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch

Mi Note 10 Lite alleged price and specifications have reportedly leaked ahead of the smartphone's launch today. According to a report, the Mi Note 10 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone is also tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup that include a 64-megapixel main camera. It is important to note that Xiaomi has not confirmed these details yet, and more will be known about the smartphone during the online launch event today that is set to take place at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST).

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite price (expected)

According to a report by 91 Mobiles that cites an unnamed Russian e-commerce website, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite price for the 6GB + 128GB model will retail at RUB 24,495 (roughly Rs 25,250).

It was also stated that the Mi Note 10 Lite will be offered in Black, Purple, and White colour options. It is further highlighted that the phone will available for sale starting May 5.

To recall, Xiaomi will launch the Mi Note 10 Lite along with global variant of Mi Note 10 and Redmi Note 9 series via an online event that will be live streamed on Twitter and YouTube. Last year, the company launched the Mi Note 10 in Europe that was priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 43,200).

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications (expected)

As per the report, the dual-SIM Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and run on Android 10. In terms of the design, the smartphone is said to come with a glass back panel with no physical fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM.

In terms of the cameras, the quad rear camera setup on the Mi Note 10 Lite is said to include 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's said to be a 32-megapixel front camera, as per the report.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will also reportedly offer 128GB of onboard storage, but it is not going to be expandable. Coming to the connectivity options, the phone is tipped to include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Dual GPS, and GLONASS. The phone also reportedly packs 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Lastly, the phone is said to measure 157.8x74.2x9.67mm and weigh 208 grams.