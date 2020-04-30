Mi Note 10 Lite has been launched by Xiaomi as its latest mid-range smartphone with the Mi branding. The new Mi Note 10-series phone is third in the lineup after the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. It retains the 3D curved AMOLED display that was available on the earlier Mi smartphones. However, apart from the display, there are various changes. The Mi Note 10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also supports 30W fast charging. Furthermore, the Mi Note 10 Lite has three distinct colour options.

Mi Note 10 Lite price, availability details

The Mi Note 10 Lite price is set at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model of the phone will retail at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,100). Althoug the company has said there will be up to 8GB RAM in the phone, it has revealed the price of an 8GB RAM model. The smartphone will be offered in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale starting mid-May globally.

Details about the India launch of the Mi Note 10 Lite are yet to be revealed. However, Xiaomi is quite likely to bring the new smartphone to the Indian market sometime in the coming future.

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 and features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display along with a waterdrop-style notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 2, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone's display also support HDR 10. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is dual-LED flash on the back as well. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Mi 10 Lite but the phone doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi Note 10 Lite packs a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The company will also provide a 30W fast charger in the box) Besides, the phone measures 157.8x74.2x9.67mm and weighs 208 grams.

