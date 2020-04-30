Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi Note 10 Lite price is set at $349 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 April 2020 18:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi Note 10 Lite will be offered in three different colour options

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 Lite features a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • The smartphone comes with 30W fast charging support
  • Mi Note 10 Lite has a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Mi Note 10 Lite has been launched by Xiaomi as its latest mid-range smartphone with the Mi branding. The new Mi Note 10-series phone is third in the lineup after the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. It retains the 3D curved AMOLED display that was available on the earlier Mi smartphones. However, apart from the display, there are various changes. The Mi Note 10 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also supports 30W fast charging. Furthermore, the Mi Note 10 Lite has three distinct colour options.

Mi Note 10 Lite price, availability details

The Mi Note 10 Lite price is set at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model of the phone will retail at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,100). Althoug the company has said there will be up to 8GB RAM in the phone, it has revealed the price of an 8GB RAM model. The smartphone will be offered in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale starting mid-May globally. 

Details about the India launch of the Mi Note 10 Lite are yet to be revealed. However, Xiaomi is quite likely to bring the new smartphone to the Indian market sometime in the coming future.

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 and features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display along with a waterdrop-style notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 2, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone's display also support HDR 10. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is dual-LED flash on the back as well. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Mi 10 Lite but the phone doesn't support expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi Note 10 Lite packs a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The company will also provide a 30W fast charger in the box) Besides, the phone measures 157.8x74.2x9.67mm and weighs 208 grams.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Note 10 Lite price, Mi Note 10 Lite specifications, Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Realme UI Update With Android 10 in India: All Details
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  6. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  7. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  8. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  10. Realme 3, Realme 3i Getting Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPUs Launched Including 10 Core, 5.3GHz Core i9-10900K
  2. Vivo G1 Leaks Before Official Launch, Based on the Vivo S6 5G: Reports
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Chip Technology Firm ARM to Ease Fees for Startups, Join Incubator
  5. Facebook Could Address Some US Antitrust Concerns With New Photo Transfer Tool
  6. Facebook's Photo Transfer Tool Now Available in US and Canada
  7. Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  8. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Realme UI Update With Android 10 in India: All Details
  10. LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com