Mi Note 10 Lite will be launched as a part of the Redmi Note 9 series launch event on April 30, Xiaomi has revealed. The company is hosting a global launch event wherein it is expected to introduce multiple phones for the international markets. The Mi Note 10 Lite is now set to be one of these upcoming phones and is expected to be a slightly toned-down model of the Mi Note 10 that was launched earlier. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will launch the Mi Note 10 globally during the launch event. The live stream is set to begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST).

In a forum post, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Note 10 series will launch at its global event on April 30. The series includes the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Lite phones. While Mi Note 10 has been launched in China, there has been no official launch of the Mi Note 10 Lite as of yet. The picture attached to the post shows the Mi Note 10 Lite design, and it is seen carrying quad rear cameras at the back and a waterdrop-style notch up front. The Mi Note 10 Lite will be offered in varied colour options – Black, White, and Blue.

The Mi Note 10 Lite was recently spotted on US FCC, and the listing suggested that Snapdragon 730G SoC is powering the phone. It is tipped to be equipped with 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options may include dual-band Wi-Fi, and the phone is claimed to be 156mm tall and 73mm wide. The listing also suggested a penta-camera setup at the back, but the latest official render confirms a quad camera setup at the back. The setup could include a main camera, a wide-angle shooter, a depth sensor, and a telephoto camera.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi is hosting an online event that will be live streamed on Twitter and YouTube. Xiaomi has teased the arrival of a new Redmi Note 9 series member as well. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were launched in India, but the Redmi Note 9 phone was not launched then. The company even introduced the Redmi Note 9s in China a few days later. As per reports, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to launch in China as the Redmi 10X.