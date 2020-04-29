Technology News
loading

Mi Note 10 Lite Launching on April 30, Xiaomi Announces

Mi Note 10 Lite is seen to offer quad cameras at the back and a waterdrop-style notch up front.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 April 2020 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Note 10 Lite Launching on April 30, Xiaomi Announces

Mi Note 10 Lite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 global launch details to also be announced during the event
  • The Mi Note 10 Lite is tipped to pack 5,260mAh battery
  • The phone is seen in three colours – Black, Blue, and White

Mi Note 10 Lite will be launched as a part of the Redmi Note 9 series launch event on April 30, Xiaomi has revealed. The company is hosting a global launch event wherein it is expected to introduce multiple phones for the international markets. The Mi Note 10 Lite is now set to be one of these upcoming phones and is expected to be a slightly toned-down model of the Mi Note 10 that was launched earlier. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will launch the Mi Note 10 globally during the launch event. The live stream is set to begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST).

In a forum post, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Note 10 series will launch at its global event on April 30. The series includes the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Lite phones. While Mi Note 10 has been launched in China, there has been no official launch of the Mi Note 10 Lite as of yet. The picture attached to the post shows the Mi Note 10 Lite design, and it is seen carrying quad rear cameras at the back and a waterdrop-style notch up front. The Mi Note 10 Lite will be offered in varied colour options – Black, White, and Blue.

The Mi Note 10 Lite was recently spotted on US FCC, and the listing suggested that Snapdragon 730G SoC is powering the phone. It is tipped to be equipped with 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options may include dual-band Wi-Fi, and the phone is claimed to be 156mm tall and 73mm wide. The listing also suggested a penta-camera setup at the back, but the latest official render confirms a quad camera setup at the back. The setup could include a main camera, a wide-angle shooter, a depth sensor, and a telephoto camera.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi is hosting an online event that will be live streamed on Twitter and YouTube. Xiaomi has teased the arrival of a new Redmi Note 9 series member as well. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were launched in India, but the Redmi Note 9 phone was not launched then. The company even introduced the Redmi Note 9s in China a few days later. As per reports, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to launch in China as the Redmi 10X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Note 10 Lite Launch, Mi Note 10 Lite Design, Mi Note 10 Lite Features, Mi Note 10 Lite Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus Z Tipped to Launch in July, Will Likely Be a Mid-Range Smartphone
YouTube Expands Fact-Check Features to US Video Searches During COVID-19 Pandemic
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Mi Note 10 Lite Launching on April 30, Xiaomi Announces
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huami Amazfit X Fitness Band With Curved Display, 5ATM Rating Launched
  2. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  3. Idea Nirvana Postpaid to Become Vodafone RED in Eight Telecom Circles
  4. Amazon Pay Later Launched in India, Aims to Provide Instant Credit
  5. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  6. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  7. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  8. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  10. OnePlus Z Tipped to Launch in July
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Ties Up With Meru to Deliver Daily Essentials, Groceries During Lockdown
  2. Google Makes Sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets Files Easier With Redesign
  3. Google Wants to Help You Avoid COVID-19 Related Online Scams
  4. Huami Amazfit X Smartwatch With Curved AMOLED Display Launched
  5. WhatsApp Gets Facebook Messenger Rooms Integration in Latest Beta Version, Feature Not Functional Yet: Report
  6. D2h to Launch a Combo Offer to Bundle HD RF Set-Top Box, Magic Stick, Site Listing Tips
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Now the Setting for a Talk Show From Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta
  8. PUBG Now Available for Free on Google Stadia, More Games Announced at Stadia Connect
  9. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  10. WhatsApp Looks to Enter Lending Market in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com