Mi Note 10 Lite is rumoured to launch in India as Mi 10i. The smartphone was launched in the European markets in late April as a watered-down version of the Mi Note 10. It comes with a 3D curved AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Mi Note 10 Lite also comes with 30W fast charging support and features quad rear cameras. Notably, the Mi Note 10 Lite is the third phone in the series after the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym the_tech_guy on Twitter has posted a screenshot showing a code that suggests the India version of the Mi Note 10 Lite as the Mi 10i. It also gives a hint at its codename as “tocoin”.

Mi Note 10 Lite will be Rebranded as Mi 10i for Indian market.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi India for clarity on the development and will update this space when the company responds.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 5G in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999 in May. The company, however, hasn't revealed any details around the India launch of the Mi Note 10 Lite that debuted in Europe earlier this year.

Mi Note 10 Lite price

The India pricing of the Mi Note 10 Lite (or Mi 10i) is yet to be revealed. However, the smartphone was launched in Europe at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,200). The phone comes in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White colour options.

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and has a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display. It carries a waterdrop-style display notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Further, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB and up to 128GB of onboard storage. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Mi Note 10 Lite also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided a range of connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The Mi Note 10 Lite also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

