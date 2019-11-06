Mi Note 10 is all set to make its official debut today in Spain. Xiaomi is hosting a press event in Madrid, where the company will unveil the smartphone for the international markets. The Mi Note 10 is believed to be the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro that was launched in China on Tuesday. There is a possibility that Xiaomi may also announce the Mi Note 10 Pro smartphone at the same event, however it is yet to tease anything.

Mi Note 10 launch time, livestream

Mi Note 10 launch event will start at 11:30am (4pm IST) and it will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter. As mentioned, the launch will take place in Madrid. As always, we will bring you all the details from the launch event right here at Gadgets 360.

Mi Note 10 specifications (expected)

Given Mi Note 10 is most likely a rebranded Mi CC9 Pro. We expect to see a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi has already teased the presence of a 108-megapixel penta camera setup on the Mi Note 10. The camera setup will house a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom support, 8-megapixel camera with 50x digital zoom support, and a macro camera. On the front, the Mi Note 10 is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Among other specifications, Mi Note 10 is likely to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5,260mAh battery with 30w fast charging support, and MIUI 11 operating system.

Mi Note 10 price (expected)

Mi Note 10 pricing is a mystery at this point, however if the China pricing of Mi CC9 Pro is any indication, Mi Note 10 could retail starting around Rs. 28,000 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The higher end 8GB + 128GB variant could be priced around Rs. 31,000.