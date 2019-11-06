Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi Note 10 With 108 Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

Mi Note 10 is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel penta camera setup.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 07:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

Mi Note 10 is believed to be the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Mi Note 10 Pro could also be launched today
  • Xiaomi is livestreaming the launch event on Twitter, Facebook

Mi Note 10 is all set to make its official debut today in Spain. Xiaomi is hosting a press event in Madrid, where the company will unveil the smartphone for the international markets. The Mi Note 10 is believed to be the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro that was launched in China on Tuesday. There is a possibility that Xiaomi may also announce the Mi Note 10 Pro smartphone at the same event, however it is yet to tease anything.

Mi Note 10 launch time, livestream

Mi Note 10 launch event will start at 11:30am (4pm IST) and it will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter. As mentioned, the launch will take place in Madrid. As always, we will bring you all the details from the launch event right here at Gadgets 360.

Mi Note 10 specifications (expected)

Given Mi Note 10 is most likely a rebranded Mi CC9 Pro. We expect to see a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi has already teased the presence of a 108-megapixel penta camera setup on the Mi Note 10. The camera setup will house a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom support, 8-megapixel camera with 50x digital zoom support, and a macro camera. On the front, the Mi Note 10 is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Among other specifications, Mi Note 10 is likely to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5,260mAh battery with 30w fast charging support, and MIUI 11 operating system.

Mi Note 10 price (expected)

Mi Note 10 pricing is a mystery at this point, however if the China pricing of Mi CC9 Pro is any indication, Mi Note 10 could retail starting around Rs. 28,000 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The higher end 8GB + 128GB variant could be priced around Rs. 31,000.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 price, Mi Note 10 specifications, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Xiaomi's Mi Super Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, and Others Get Discounts in India
Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More
Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  3. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  6. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  7. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Vivo V17 Pro Review
  9. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  10. Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro Debuts at Top of DxOMark Camera Performance Chart
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20
  4. Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More
  5. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched: Check Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi's Mi Super Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, and Others Get Discounts in India
  7. Social Media Disinformation, Surveillance Seen as Growing Threats to Democracy: Freedom House
  8. Redmi 8A Now on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Tipped to Introduce New Character Called Sara With Vehicle Reinforcement Skill
  10. Google Patches Major Zero-Day Vulnerability in Chrome
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.