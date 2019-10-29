Technology News
Mi Note 10 to Launch Soon, Teased to Be ‘World’s First’ 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Phone

Mi Note 10 is expected to a rebranded version of Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro for international markets.

Updated: 29 October 2019 12:38 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi Note 10 will feature five cameras on the back, same as Mi CC9 Pro (right)

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 launch date is a mystery at this point
  • Mi CC9 Pro is set to be launched in China on November 5
  • Mi Note 10 and Mi CC9 Pro are said to share the same model number

Mi Note 10 is coming, and it will feature as many as five cameras on the back, Xiaomi revealed in a teaser earlier today. The official teaser for the Mi Note 10 comes just a day after Xiaomi's China unit began teasing the launch of Mi CC9 Pro. Both Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 are being touted as the next-generation camera phones with 108-megapixel primary shooter. So, it seems quite plausible that Mi CC9 Pro is the same smartphone that will launch as Mi Note 10 globally, given Xiaomi had rebranded other Mi CC9-series phones before debuting them outside China. Also, Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 are believed to share the same model number - M1910f4e – as per various certification leaks.

The official Mi Note 10 teaser doesn't reveal much apart from the fact that it will be the world's first 108-megapixel penta camera phone. Xiaomi hasn't even shared a launch date for the phone at this point. However, given our assumption that Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 are essentially the same phones, we already know a lot more about the Mi Note 10 it seems like. As per Xiaomi posts on Weibo for Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Note 10's penta camera setup will include a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 117-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel shooter with a telephoto lens, a macro camera, and a portrait shooter. The telephoto lens is said to be capable of 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Given Mi CC9 Pro debuts on November 5 in China, we will have all the details about the Mi Note 10 before it is officially introduced globally.

As per previous leaks, the Mi Note 10 is supposed to joined by Mi Note 10 Pro, however there is no word on the details of the Mi Note 10 Pro right now. It is quite possible that we will only see the launch of Mi Note 10 initially and Mi Note 10 Pro will join on a later date.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Display6.47-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5170mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Mi Note 10, Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Xiaomi
Mi Note 10 to Launch Soon, Teased to Be ‘World’s First’ 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Phone
