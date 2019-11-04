Technology News
Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed

Mi Note 10 is believed to be the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro that is launching in China on Tuesday.

Updated: 4 November 2019 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Mi Note 10 camera setup has been detailed by Xiaomi ahead of formal launch

Highlights
  • Mi Note 10 will carry a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Xiaomi is hosting the launch in Madrid, Spain
  • Mi Note 10 could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Mi Note 10 is set to launch on November 6, Xiaomi has announced through its social media channels. The Chinese company has said the Mi Note 10 launch would take place in Madrid, Spain. In the recent teasers, Xiaomi highlighted that the Mi Note 10 will debut with a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Mi Note family hasn't received an update since the launch of the Mi Note 3 back in September 2017. The Mi Note 3 was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and dual rear cameras.

Xiaomi through its official Twitter account on Sunday announced that the Mi Note 10 launch will be held at 11:30am CEST (3pm IST) on Wednesday, November 6 in Madrid, Spain. Last week, a teaser posted by Xiaomi Poland account on Facebook hinted at the November 14 launch of the Mi Note 10. That may specifically be associated with the local debut in the Poland region -- considering the latest development.

 

The Mi Note 10 will sport the 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, if we believe the recent teasers. The sensor will include 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom, Xiaomi teased through its Twitter account. Further, the Mi Note 10 camera setup has been detailed in a new teaser that showcases the presence of penta rear cameras, comprising the 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait shots, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor to enable up to 50x zoom.

 

The teaser also highlights that the camera setup of the Mi Note 10 will include a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor supporting macro shots. All this matches the camera setup of the Mi CC9 Pro that is launching in China on Tuesday, November 5.

Mi Note 10 specifications (expected)

Mi Note 10 is believed to be the global variant of the Mi CC9 Pro. It is, therefore, quite presumable that both phones will carry identical specifications.

Xiaomi through its Weibo page last week confirmed that the Mi CC9 Pro will debut with a 32-megapixel selfie camera that will support 12 special filters to enhance your self-portrait shots. The smartphone would also include optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Xiaomi has also revealed the presence of Snapdragon 730G SoC and 5,260mAh battery in the phone.

A recently spotted TENAA listing suggested that the Mi CC9 Pro would come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB onboard storage variants. The smartphone surfaced on TENAA would also have a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) OLED display.

Last month, alleged certifications of the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro surfaced on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) websites. Xiaomi, however, has so far teased the existence of the Mi Note 10 only -- with no word on the Mi Note 10 Pro.

