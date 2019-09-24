Mi Mix Alpha 5G concept phone is official. Unveiled at Xiaomi's launch event in China on Tuesday, the new smartphone seeks to push the boundaries of what can be done with a smartphone's display. Unlike Samsung or Huawei, Xiaomi is not going the foldable route just yet, even though the company has already revealed that it is working on one. The Mi Mix Alpha uses a flexible screen to offer Surround Display experience that lacks any bezels on the sides and there are bare minimum bezels on the top and bottom.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Mix Alpha display wraps around the phone and pretty much covers the entire body barring a stripe on the back that houses the cameras. Xiaomi says it will use sensors and AI algorithms to detect which side of the phone you are looking at to light that up and show content. The phone also doesn't include physical side buttons.

“To accommodate the nearly all-screen offering, Mi MIX Alpha has minimal bezels on the top and bottom, and ditches the physical side buttons altogether,” Xiaomi said in a statement. “A brand-new display acoustic technology replaces the traditional earpiece receiver and proximity sensor while the device's sides are pressure-sensitive and leverage a linear motor to simulate the touch of real buttons.”

Among other key highlights, Mi Mix Alpha is the company's first smartphone to use a 108-megapixel Samsung camera sensor and the phone uses a combination of titanium alloy, ceramics, and sapphire for its build.

Mi Mix Alpha price, availability

Xiaomi says the Mi Mix Alpha will act as a concept device and it is not planning to start mass production anytime soon. The company will produce a limited batch at the end of December that will cost CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000). The phone will be displayed in the company's various stores for the customer to check out and appreciate.

Mi Mix Alpha specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi Mix Alpha runs on the company's customer MIUI Alpha operating system and features a 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with 2088x2250 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM, and 4,050mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Among other specifications, there is a triple rear camera setup on board that includes a 108-megapixel camera with a Samsung HMX sensor, a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel camera for portraits. Additionally, you will get 512GB of onboard storage, a in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

The Mi Mix Alpha measures 154.38x72.3x10.4mm and weighs 241 grams.