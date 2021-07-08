Technology News
  Mi Mix 4 Tipped to Feature Completely Invisible Under Display Camera, Secondary Display at the Back

Mi Mix 4 Tipped to Feature Completely Invisible Under-Display Camera, Secondary Display at the Back

Xiaomi has been working on its under-display camera tech for some time, but it’s yet to be available commercially for end-users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 July 2021 10:49 IST
Mi Mix 4 Tipped to Feature Completely Invisible Under-Display Camera, Secondary Display at the Back

Photo Credit: Twitter/ HoiINDI

Mi Mix 4 renders suggest the presence of a secondary display

Highlights
  • Mi Mix 4 is tipped to have no traces of its under-display camera
  • The Mi Mix phone appears to have a secondary display at the back
  • Mi Mix 4 may be unveiled as early as August this year

Mi Mix 4 is tipped to debut with an under-display camera that will be hidden under the screen and completely invisible to the naked eye. Xiaomi has been working on its in-house under-display camera technology for some time. However, it is yet to be seen on a commercial device. In addition to the advanced under-display camera, the Mi Mix 4 is suggested to have a secondary display at the back, next to its rear cameras — just like the Mi 11 Ultra.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has reported Xiaomi's plans to deploy the completely invisible under-display camera on the Mi Mix 4. The tipster said that the traces of the under-display selfie camera on the new Mi phone would not be visible to the naked eye.

 

Xiaomi is one of the first companies developing its under-display camera technology. It was spotted filing patents even for dual under-display selfie cameras in 2019. Last year, the company also introduced its third-generation under-display camera tech that was touted to be ready for mass production this year.

Another tipster, HoiINDI, on Twitter has posted some renders of the Mi Mix 4 that suggest a dedicated display at the back of the smartphone. The display appears to be placed next to the rear camera setup. This is similar to the Mi 11 Ultra that carries a 1.1-inch OLED display on the right side of its rear camera module. However, the secondary display visible on the Mi Mix 4 looks larger than what is available on the Mi 11 Ultra.

 

Mi Mix 4 launch

The Mi Mix 4 launch has been confirmed since February, though Xiaomi has not yet announced an exact launch date. The rumour mill, however, suggests that the new model in the Mi Mix series may debut along with MIUI 13 in August. Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix 3 in October 2018 that received an upgrade in the form of the Mi Mix 3 5G in February 2019.

Mi Mix 4 specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, the Mi Mix 4 is rumoured to have a full-HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone is also speculated to have a 4,500mAh battery with fast 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. Furthermore, it is said to come with Ultra-wideband (UWB) support.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Mi Mix 4 specifications, Mi Mix 4, Mi, Under display camera, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
