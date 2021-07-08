Mi Mix 4 is tipped to debut with an under-display camera that will be hidden under the screen and completely invisible to the naked eye. Xiaomi has been working on its in-house under-display camera technology for some time. However, it is yet to be seen on a commercial device. In addition to the advanced under-display camera, the Mi Mix 4 is suggested to have a secondary display at the back, next to its rear cameras — just like the Mi 11 Ultra.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has reported Xiaomi's plans to deploy the completely invisible under-display camera on the Mi Mix 4. The tipster said that the traces of the under-display selfie camera on the new Mi phone would not be visible to the naked eye.

In terms of the appearance of UPC, the upcoming MIX4 will be better, and traces of UPC will not be visible to the naked eye. pic.twitter.com/2d3nihemGR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2021

Xiaomi is one of the first companies developing its under-display camera technology. It was spotted filing patents even for dual under-display selfie cameras in 2019. Last year, the company also introduced its third-generation under-display camera tech that was touted to be ready for mass production this year.

Another tipster, HoiINDI, on Twitter has posted some renders of the Mi Mix 4 that suggest a dedicated display at the back of the smartphone. The display appears to be placed next to the rear camera setup. This is similar to the Mi 11 Ultra that carries a 1.1-inch OLED display on the right side of its rear camera module. However, the secondary display visible on the Mi Mix 4 looks larger than what is available on the Mi 11 Ultra.

Mi Mix 4 launch

The Mi Mix 4 launch has been confirmed since February, though Xiaomi has not yet announced an exact launch date. The rumour mill, however, suggests that the new model in the Mi Mix series may debut along with MIUI 13 in August. Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix 3 in October 2018 that received an upgrade in the form of the Mi Mix 3 5G in February 2019.

Mi Mix 4 specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, the Mi Mix 4 is rumoured to have a full-HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone is also speculated to have a 4,500mAh battery with fast 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. Furthermore, it is said to come with Ultra-wideband (UWB) support.