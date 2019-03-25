Xiaomi last month unveiled the Mi Mix 3 5G variant that comes with Snapdragon X50 modem. But that new model wasn't a full-fledged upgrade to the Mi Mix 3 smartphone. Now, the Chinese company has teased a new Mi Mix model that could emerge as the new Mi Mix 4. This new Xiaomi phone is rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup and will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. We can also safely expect a large screen-to-body ratio, which has so far been one of the highlights of the Mi Mix family.

Without detailing any specifics, Xiaomi has teased a new Mi Mix-series smartphone in a Weibo post. The post features an image that essentially shows off the three generations of the Mi Mix family, including the Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Mix 3. Alongside the three models, there is a white space that presumably designed for the next-generation Mi Mix model.

To recall, Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix concept phone with a bezel-less experience back in October 2016. It upgraded the new form factor by launching the Mi Mix 2 in November 2017. The Beijing-based company also brought the Mi Mix 2S last year with improved cameras.

The Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Mix 2S had a selfie camera at the bottom side of their display panels. However, in October last year, Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix 3 that debuted with a slider design. This was aimed to enable ultra-thin bezels on the device.

As we mentioned, the Mi Mix 3 also received a 5G variant last month that comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with the X50 modem.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details around the next Mi Mix smartphone. However, it is rumoured to come with a triple camera setup that would have a periscope lens -- similar to what Oppo had showcased last year. The new Mi Mix model could also have Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 5G support.