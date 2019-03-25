Technology News

Xiaomi Teases a New Mi Mix Series Smartphone, Could Be Mi Mix 4

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Teases a New Mi Mix Series Smartphone, Could Be Mi Mix 4

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Mi Mix 4 has been teased on Weibo

Highlights

  • Mi Mix 4 is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • It is also said to have a triple rear camera
  • Xiaomi had unveiled Mi Mix 3 5G model last month

Xiaomi last month unveiled the Mi Mix 3 5G variant that comes with Snapdragon X50 modem. But that new model wasn't a full-fledged upgrade to the Mi Mix 3 smartphone. Now, the Chinese company has teased a new Mi Mix model that could emerge as the new Mi Mix 4. This new Xiaomi phone is rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup and will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. We can also safely expect a large screen-to-body ratio, which has so far been one of the highlights of the Mi Mix family.

Without detailing any specifics, Xiaomi has teased a new Mi Mix-series smartphone in a Weibo post. The post features an image that essentially shows off the three generations of the Mi Mix family, including the Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Mix 3. Alongside the three models, there is a white space that presumably designed for the next-generation Mi Mix model.

To recall, Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix concept phone with a bezel-less experience back in October 2016. It upgraded the new form factor by launching the Mi Mix 2 in November 2017. The Beijing-based company also brought the Mi Mix 2S last year with improved cameras.

The Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Mix 2S had a selfie camera at the bottom side of their display panels. However, in October last year, Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix 3 that debuted with a slider design. This was aimed to enable ultra-thin bezels on the device.

As we mentioned, the Mi Mix 3 also received a 5G variant last month that comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with the X50 modem.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details around the next Mi Mix smartphone. However, it is rumoured to come with a triple camera setup that would have a periscope lens -- similar to what Oppo had showcased last year. The new Mi Mix model could also have Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 5G support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Mix
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
PUBG Mobile 'Healthy Gameplay System' Error Fixed for India But Here's What Could Happen Next
Xiaomi Teases a New Mi Mix Series Smartphone, Could Be Mi Mix 4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi 6A
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. Motorola One Vision Leak Reveals Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  4. Airtel, Tata Sky Celebrate IPL 2019 By Offering Free Sports Channels
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Battlefield V Firestorm Won’t Go Free-to-Play 'At the Moment': EA
  7. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Offering Discounts on These Popular Phones
  8. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  9. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  10. Moto G7 to Launch in India Today: What to Expect in Terms of Price, Specs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.