Mi Mix 4 Not in The Works, Mi Mix Alpha the Only Mi Mix Phone in Development: Xiaomi Executive

Xiaomi is not making a Mi Mix 4 device

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 19:36 IST
Mi Mix 4 Not in The Works, Mi Mix Alpha the Only Mi Mix Phone in Development: Xiaomi Executive

The Mi Mix Alpha sports a 108-megapixel camera

  • The company is not working on a Mi Mix 4
  • Mi Mix Alpha was recently launched
  • The Mi Mix Alpha has a 180 percent screen to body ratio

Xiaomi was expected to launch the next version of the Mi Mix 3, the Mi Mix 4. Instead, the company launched the Mi Mix Alpha, a concept smartphone with wrap-around display. Xiaomi also launched the Mi 9 Pro 5G at the same event. While there are still rumours floating that a Mi Mix 4 is still in the works, Xiaomi's brand manager has confirmed that the Mi Mix Alpha is the only upcoming Mi Mix device this year and no other Mi Mix device is in the works.

Xiaomi's brand promotion manager Bishop Edward took to Weibo to put Mi Mix 4 rumours to rest. He published a post stating that the Mi Mix Alpha is the only Mi Mix phone Xiaomi is working on and there are no other Mi Mix phones on the way. He also commented on the paucity of phone launches at the Mi Mix Alpha and Mi 9 Pro 5G launch event last week, and pointed to the official launch of MIUI 11 and the Mi Full Screen TV Pro at the same event.

The Chinese smartphone maker introduces new technology to the market with its Mi Mix series. The original Mi Mix was a bezel-less smartphone on three sides whereas the Mi Mix 3 had a slider design. Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha sports a 108-megapixel camera and has a 180 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is priced higher at CNY 20,000 (approximately Rs. 1,98,000) making it super expensive compared to some of the other phones in the Mi Mix series. The Huawei Mate X could be looked at as an alternative to the Mi Mix Alpha as it unfolds - letting you use the full display - and is comparatively affordable.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

