  Mi Mix 4 Smartphone Launch Confirmed, Xiaomi Expected to Launch New Tablet as Well This Year

Mi Mix 4 Smartphone Launch Confirmed, Xiaomi Expected to Launch New Tablet as Well This Year

Mi Mix 4 will be the fourth-generation model in the Mi MIX lineup.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 February 2021 16:53 IST


Mi Mix 3 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display

Highlights
  • Mi Mix 4 is slated to launch sometime this year
  • Xiaomi will also launch a tablet that could support a stylus
  • Mi Mix 3 5G was launched in 2019

Mi Mix 4 smartphone will be launched by Xiaomi this year. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had recently teased the launch of the smartphone and has now confirmed via Weibo that it will be launching this year. Besides that, the company will also release a tablet in 2021, although it is not clear whether or not it will be launched alongside the Mi Mix smartphone. Mi Mix 4 will be launched two years after its predecessor, the Mi MIX 3 5G, was launched.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun teased the Mi Mix 4 through Weibo. During a press conference, he confirmed that the smartphone will launch this year, as per a report by Gizchina. Jun also confirmed that Xiaomi will restart its tablet lineup. It is possible that the tablet will support a stylus as well.

While there isn't much information about the upcoming smartphone available, Mi Mix 4 will be the fourth-generation model in the Mi Mix lineup. As per a report by Gizmochina, the smartphone could have a foldable design, allowing it to be closed and open like a book. If this is indeed the case, it will make Mi Mix 4 Xiaomi's first foldable smartphone offering.

Xiaomi could also adopt the new four-side waterfall display with 88-degree curves on all sides.

As per a report in 2019, Mi Mix 4 could adopt a ‘waterfall screen.' The display could have a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the report. It could have a 100-megapixel rear camera and a pop-up selfie camera in the front. It may come with a 40W fast charging support.

While Xiaomi's CEO has confirmed that the Mi Mix 4 will debut this year, there has been no indication about when exactly this will happen. As for the tablet, there isn't much information about when it will be launched either.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi

