Mi Mix 4 Launch Date Set for August 10, Xiaomi Announces

Xiaomi may also unveil its Mi Pad 5 tablets at next week’s event.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 August 2021 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi Mix 4 received official confirmation in February

Highlights
  • Mi Mix 4 launch date has been announced on Weibo
  • Xiaomi is hosting a big event on August 10 to take on Samsung
  • Mi Mix 4 is speculated to feature an under-display selfie camera

Mi Mix 4 launch date is set for August 10, Xiaomi announced on Wednesday through a teaser released on Weibo. The new Mi Mix phone is expected to have a list of upgrades over the existing Mi Mix 3 and Mi Mix 3 5G and may carry an under-display camera. Alongside the Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi is launching some other devices at its large-scale August 10 event. These could include some of its new smartphones and tablets. The event is notably taking place just a day before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked where it is set to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones.

Xiaomi has posted the teaser image to announce the launch date for the Mi Mix 4. This comes months after Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the Mi Mix 4 arrival in February.

The August 10 event by Xiaomi is also set to bring several other new devices, Jun mentioned in a note posted on Weibo on Tuesday. Those devices could include smartphones including the rumoured Mi CC 11 and the company's new tablets. There are rumours that Xiaomi is currently working on the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Lite as three of its new Android tablet models.

By setting its event for August 10, Xiaomi seems to have plans to upstage Samsung and its Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones as well as Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds at its event on August 11.

The new foldable phones from Samsung may face heat from Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4, though the Chinese company is also rumoured to have its foldable phones in the works.

Mi Mix 4 specifications (expected)

Although details about the Mi Mix 4 are yet to be officially announced, the phone has been a part of the rumour mill for some time. It purportedly appeared on China's certification site TENAA with a model number 2106118C. A render also suggested that the Mi Mix 4 could feature a completely invisible under-display selfie camera and a secondary display at the back — just like the Mi 11 Ultra. However, a tipster on Weibo recently indicated that the new Mi Mix 4 would not come with a secondary display and may instead feature a 6.67-inch primary full-HD+ OLED display.

The Mi Mix 4 is also rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and carry a triple rear camera setup, with a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor. It is also said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Mi Mix 4 launch is still a week away. Nevertheless, considering the historical records of Xiaomi, we are likely to start seeing teasers confirming some of its key features in the coming days.

