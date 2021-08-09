Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi Mix 4 Design Tipped by Promotional Poster Ahead of Launch, Reservations Reportedly Exceed 2,30,000

Mi Mix 4 Design Tipped by Promotional Poster Ahead of Launch, Reservations Reportedly Exceed 2,30,000

Mi Mix 4 is set to launch in China on Tuesday, August 10.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 August 2021 13:57 IST
Mi Mix 4 Design Tipped by Promotional Poster Ahead of Launch, Reservations Reportedly Exceed 2,30,000

Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi Mix 4 is said to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution

Highlights
  • Mi Mix 4 is said to sport an under-display selfie camera
  • It has received more than 230,000 reservations ahead of launch
  • Mi Mix 4 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC

Mi Mix 4's design has been leaked through a promotional poster doing the rounds on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The image on the poster shows the front and rear design of the smartphone. The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup in a housing similar to that of the Mi 11 Ultra. Ahead of its launch on Tuesday, August 10, Xiaomi has reportedly received more than 230,000 reservations for the Mi Mix 4 via multiple e-commerce platforms in China. The flagship smartphone was recently been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, suggesting some of its key specifications.

As mentioned, the Mi Mix 4 is said to sport a quad rear camera setup, in a housing quite similar to the one found on the Mi 11 Ultra. However, contrary to an earlier report, the Mi Mix 4 does not seem to have a rear secondary screen in the camera housing. The design of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, set to be launched on August 10, has been tipped via a promotional poster being said to have been displayed in China. The promotional poster was shared on Weibo.

mi mix 4 poster weibo mi_mix_4_poster_weibo

Mi Mix 4's promotional poster suggests it will get a rear camera module similar to Mi 11 Ultra
Photo Credit: Weibo

The images on the poster also show the front of the smartphone and it suggests that Mi Mix 4 could get a curved display with no notches or a camera cutout. It is speculated to get an under-display selfie camera. The Chinese tech giant was also one of the first companies to develop an under-display camera technology.

As per a report by Chinese website MyDrivers, Xiaomi has already received more than 230,000 reservations for the Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone. Out of the total tally, more 150,000 reservations for the smartphone were reportedly made on JD.com and over 80,000 reservations were received on Mi Mall and Xiaomi's Tmall store.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specifications (expected)

The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM — as seen in its Geekbench and TENAA listings. The Mi Mix 4 is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution. The smartphone is also likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W wired fast charging support and 70W or 80W wireless fast charging support.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Specifications, Mi Mix 4 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Related Stories

Mi Mix 4 Design Tipped by Promotional Poster Ahead of Launch, Reservations Reportedly Exceed 2,30,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  2. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  3. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  4. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  9. Redmi 10 Renders Leak via Ecommerce Listing, Specifications Tipped as Well
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Fires Manager Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Female Staffer
  2. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  3. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin: Here’s How Top Cryptocurrencies Have Fared in the Last Few Months
  4. Mi Mix 4 Design Tipped by Promotional Poster Ahead of Launch, Reservations Reportedly Exceed 2,30,000
  5. Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  6. iQoo 8 Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, iQoo 8 Pro BMW Motorsport Edition Leaked
  7. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi 10 Tipped to Come With Helio G88 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked as Well
  9. ‘Red Planet’ or ‘Sahara Desert’? This Photo by NASA Is ‘Too Hot to Handle’
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Alleged Price, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Surface Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com