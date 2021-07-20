Technology News
Mi Mix 4, Mi CC 11 Specifications Tipped via TENAA, Mi Pad 5 Poster Leaks

Mi Mix 4 is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display and Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 July 2021 18:17 IST
Mi Mix 4, Mi CC 11 Specifications Tipped via TENAA, Mi Pad 5 Poster Leaks

Photo Credit: TENAA

Mi Mix 4 is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Mi Pad 5 may be powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC
  • Mi Mix 4 may include a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor
  • Mi Mix 4 is tipped to come with 70W or 80W wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and Mi CC 11 phones have been spotted on China's certification site TENAA, hinting that the two phones may launch soon. The Mi Mix 4 key specifications have also been leaked by a tipster on Weibo suggesting that the phone may have a 6.67-inch OLED panel and an in-display selfie camera. Separately, a poster of the rumoured Mi Pad 5 has also leaked on Weibo, and it gives us a glimpse at the design of the tablet and tips key specifications.

On TENAA, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is listed with the model number 2106118C, whereas the Mi CC 11 phone is listed with the model number 2107119DC. Both the listings haven't been fully populated with specifications and ID images yet. However, these suggest that the two phones are a work in progress and should launch sometime in the future.

The Mi Mix 4 is reported in the past to come with an under-display selfie camera and a secondary screen at the back, similar to the likes of Mi 11 Ultra. However, a new leak from Weibo refutes those claims and claims that there will be no secondary screen. The tipster also leaks that the Mi Mix 4 will feature a 6.67-inch OLED 1080p resolution display and be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The phone may have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor. It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 70W or 80W wireless charging support. Furthermore, it is tipped to weigh 226 grams. The launch date of the Mi Mix 4 is expected to be August 8 or August 16.

 

mi pad5 weibo Mi Pad 5

Photo Credit: Weibo

Separately, a poster of the upcoming Mi Pad 5 has also leaked on Weibo and it is tipped to have thin bezels on all sides, rounded edges, and a rectangular camera module at the back. The poster leaks specifications like Snapdragon 860 SoC and a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The poster also shows that there is likely going to be a dual camera setup on the back of the Mi Pad 5 with flash support.

There is no clarity on when the Mi Pad 5 may go official. Past reports suggest that there are expected to be multiple models in the range. These are speculated to include Mi Pad 5 Lite and Mi Pad 5 Pro models along with the vanilla Mi Pad 5.

Further reading: Mi Mix 4, Mi Mix 4 Specifications, Mi CC11, Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone SE (2022) aka iPhone SE 3 Could Launch in First Half of 2022 With Apple A14 Bionic SoC

