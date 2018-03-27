Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mi MIX 2S Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone, Comes With Improved Cameras and Bezel-Less Display

 
, 27 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mi MIX 2S Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone, Comes With Improved Cameras and Bezel-Less Display

Mi MIX 2S pre-orders are now open in China

Highlights

  • The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s price starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,200)
  • It will be available to buy from April 3
  • The company is touting AI-based camera effects

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S was launched in China on Tuesday. As expected, Xiaomi has avoided the iPhone X-like notch in the display, retaining the bottom panel position of the front camera, but has gone with the vertical dual rear camera design. The Mi MIX 2S sports a ceramic body, is curved on all four sides, and supports Qi wireless charging. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, with Xiaomi clearly eschewing the in-display fingerprint sensor that fellow Chinese company Vivo recently brought to the masses with the X21 and X20 Plus UD smartphones.

The company is also touting the use of AI features in the Mi MIX 2S camera app, giving users such capabilities as 'dynamic Bokeh' and scene recognition. The smartphone also supports Google's ARCore. The Mi MIX 2S also comes with its own voice assistant. Finally, another highlight feature is real-time translation of text including instant currency conversion.

Mi MIX 2S price, release date

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S price starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 37,300) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage, and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,400) for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. It will be available in Black and White colour variants. The top-end model will be bundled with a wireless charger. The wireless charger has been priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000). Pre-bookings open today, March 27, while the smartphone will go on sale from April 3.

Mi MIX 2S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi MIX 2S runs MIUI 9, and bears a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) in an 18:9 aspect ratio and with a pixel density of 403ppi. It supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with the Adreno 630 GPU, and either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone bears a vertical dual rear camera setup in a design that looks very similar to the iPhone X, with the flash in between the two lenses. It has two 12-megapixel sensors with 1.4-micron pixels, with one featuring a Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, wide-angle lens and four-axis OIS, while the other features an f/2.4 aperture and a telephoto lens with optical zoom. The AI-based scene recognition is said to recognise up to 206 scenes. Other AI features include dynamic Bokeh, smart artifact, business card recognition, face recognition, and more. The company is touting the presence of dual core PDAF on the rear camera. Xiaomi is also boasting of receiving a 101 score on DxOMark Mobile rankings for photos, the same as the iPhone X.

xiaomi mi mix 2s black side xiaomi

The Mi MIX 2S has a 5-megapixel front camera with HDR features and Face Unlock capabilities. Xiaomi is also touting AI-based beautification features. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone supports 6 network modes and 43 bands, giving it support for 226 regions across the world, Xiaomi says. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and an ultrasonic proximity sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S sports a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. As for Qi wireless charging, Xiaomi says the smartphone supports 7.5W charging, which fully recharges the battery in 2 hours 40 minutes. It measures 150.86x74.9x8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

2.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Price, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto G6 Series Might Be Unveiled in April, Sergio Buniac Appointed as New Motorola Chairman
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The New Mutants Get New Release Dates
Mi MIX 2S Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone, Comes With Improved Cameras and Bezel-Less Display
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Mi MIX 2S Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Nokia 1 Android Go Smartphone Launched in India, Price Is Rs. 5,499
  3. Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop With Windows 10, GeForce GTX 1060 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India
  5. Mi MIX 2S With Improved Cameras Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone
  6. The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters Join Captain Marvel Cast
  7. Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9
  8. Far Cry 5 Removed From Sale on Steam in India, China, and Other Countries
  9. Oppo F7 First Impressions: Meet the Affordable Android Phone With a Notch
  10. Jio Prime Subscription Will End on March 31: What Happens Next?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.