Mi Max 3 Renders, Specifications Shared by Xiaomi Ahead of Launch

We are just a couple of days away from the official launch of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, and teasers are being rolled out regularly. The smartphone has also been leaked on many occasions, and there is very little that we don't know about the device. Now, Xiaomi's founder Bin Lin has shared official renders of the Mi Max 3, putting all rumours to rest. He has shared numerous images of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 showing the device from all angles, while also revealing the colour options it will be made available in.

Lin shared these renders on his Weibo page, also confirming that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will sport a huge 6.9-inch screen and a mammoth 5500mAh battery. He notes that even though the display is so big, the phone does not feel large in the hand, and this has been achieved by thinning the bezel from all sides. The renders reveal that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 does not sport a display notch, and has a slight chin on the top and bottom. The smartphone looks to sport a metal unibody, and a vertically stacked dual camera setup sits at the back. The fingerprint scanner sits at the back as well, situated in the top-centre area. The device is pretty slim, but sports 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge, while USB-C port and speakers are at the bottom edge of the smartphone. The power and volume rocker are seen sitting on the right edge of the Mi Max 3. Lin's images indicate that the smartphone will come in at least three colour options - Blue, Black, and Gold.

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of the new Mi Max model will take place in China at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) on July 19. If we believe some of the previous reports, the Mi Max 3 will sport its 6.9-inch display in full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution, and a 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is also rumoured to run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 out of the box and include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For capturing images and recording videos, the upcoming Mi Max model is said to have a 12-megapixel sensor and another unknown sensor at the back; and 5-megapixel as well as 8-megapixel sensor options for the front.