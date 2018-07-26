NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mi Max 3 Pro With Snapdragon 710 SoC Will Not Be Launched, Xiaomi Confirms

, 26 July 2018
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was launched last week
  • Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro was expected to launch alongside
  • However, the company has confirmed that it isn't happening

Last week, Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi Max 3 smartphone equipped with a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ display, a 5,500mAh battery, a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras, and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities. The smartphone was powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, and rumours of a Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro variant with the Snapdragon 710 processor were doing the rounds, even way before the official launch of the Mi Max 3. However, Xiaomi has now doused all rumours by confirming that the company has no intentions to launch a Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro in the future.

Xiaomi's product marketing director Zhi Zhiyuan took to Chinese social media site Weibo to confirm that no such device will be released. This means the times it was spotted on the US FCC and even on the Qualcomm website recently were meaningless, and there is no such device incoming in the future.

However, Xiaomi could still launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 710 chipset in the future. A previous report suggested that Xiaomi is to launch two Xiaomi handsets with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. These mid-range handsets were reportedly codenamed 'Comet' and 'Sirius'. The Xiaomi Sirius device with the Snapdragon 710 SoC, OLED display with Always On feature and a notch, dual-SIM support, 3120mAh battery, portrait mode in the camera app, and Android 8.1 Oreo turned out to be the Mi 8 SE launched in May.

The Xiaomi 'Comet' still remains unannounced, and it is expected to come with specifications including the Snapdragon 710 SoC, an OLED display with Always On feature, dual-SIM capabilities, a 3100mAh battery, an IR blaster, and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone will not have NFC support, neither will it have a microSD card slot.

