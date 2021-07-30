Technology News
Mi HyperSonic Power Bank With 50W Fast Charging, 20,000mAh Capacity Launched in India

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank can deliver up to 22.5W via USB Type-A ports.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2021 17:30 IST
Mi HyperSonic Power Bank is offered in a matte black colour

Highlights
  • Mi HyperSonic Power Bank will start shipping from September 15
  • It is part of a crowdfunding campaign
  • Mi HyperSonic Power Bank is said to take 3 hours 50 minutes to charge

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank has launched in India through a crowdfunding campaign. The latest power bank in Xiaomi's portfolio brings 50W fast charging capability and a three-port design. It has an overall compact form factor but is thicker than other power banks in the company's lineup, owing to its massive 20,000mAh capacity. It can charge laptops at up to 45W and has a matte black exterior. The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank also has a host of protection mechanisms built-in.

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank price in India

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank is priced at Rs. 3,499 as part of a crowdfunding campaign on the Mi India store website. It is offered in a single Matte Black colour and will start shipping from September 15. Interested customers can support the campaign and buy the power bank for a discounted price of Rs. 3,499, which will be revised to Rs. 4,999 once the crowdfunding campaign ends.

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank specifications, features

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank has a Lithium Polymer battery with a capacity of 20,000mAh. It can deliver a maximum of 50W charging speed. There are two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port, and only the Type-C port is capable of 50W charging speed. The USB Type-A ports can output 15W each in dual connection mode. Individually, they can do deliver up to 22.5W fast charging. The USB Type-C port supports Power Deliver (PD) 3.0 as well.

The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank features a low power charging mode that can be activated by double-tapping the power button. It allows for safe charging of devices that have low-power output, such as Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands, and smartwatches.

The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank itself can be charged in about three hours and 50 minutes, thanks to the 45W charging support. Xiaomi says it can charge the Lenovo L480 laptop in 2 hours and 27 minutes, the Mi 11X Pro in 1 hour and 5 minutes, and the Mi Watch Revolve in 2 hours and 20 minutes. The power bank has 16-layer chip protection built-in and is Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified.

In terms of built-in protection, the Mi HyperSonic Power Bank comes with temperature resistance, over-voltage protection, shutdown protection, electrostatic protection, short circuit protection, and more. In terms of dimensions, it measures 157.3x73.5x27.5mm.

