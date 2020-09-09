Technology News
loading

Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report

Mi Health app has received an update with version 2.7.4.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 September 2020 15:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Mi Health app was launched last year

Highlights
  • Mi Health app is not available on Google Play store
  • Users will have to block the camera for measurement
  • The app offers a full test report with heart rate data

Mi Health app has now received a new update bringing heart rate monitoring support. The update comes with version number 2.7.4 and it should reportedly reach all Mi Health app users in the coming days. The Mi Health app was launched last year and was made available for specific MIUI users only. At that time, the app had a few fitness tracking features along with sleep monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking, but there was no heart rate monitoring. With this new update, this anticipated feature has been added.

XDA Developers reports that the Mi Health app is receiving a new update with the heart rate monitoring support. This feature will use the phone camera to measure the heart rate data. There is a new Heart Rate section inside the app and this segment has a red icon at the bottom right of the screen. Tapping on it will start the heart rate monitoring. The screen will instruct you to block the camera and flash on the phone with a finger. As soon as you do that, the phone will begin measuring the heart rate. Users will have to keep blocking the camera and flash till the screen does not reflect that the detection has been completed.

Once the measurement is done, the Mi Health app asks the ‘state of the user' i.e. are they in a general state, resting state, or whether they have finished an exercise. After selecting the right option and pressing the ‘View Report' button, a test report will be displayed on your screen that will include the heart rate and a graphic that will advise on whether the heart rate is optimal, slow, or fast. There is also a new dashboard that will collate data over a period of time to allow users to keep track on their heart health. The Mi Health app is not available on Google Play Store and is listed on a few MIUI-running devices only.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Health app, Mi Health, Mi Health Update, Xiaomi, MIUI
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms

Related Stories

Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  4. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  5. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  6. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  7. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  8. Moto G9 Review
  9. Review: Cargo on Netflix Shows What India Can Bring to Sci-Fi
  10. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report
  2. Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms
  3. LG Wing to Sport a Thin Flip-Around Screen, as per Leaked Video
  4. Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores to Make Deliveries Ahead of Festive Season
  5. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Debuts With Over 4 Weeks of Battery Life
  6. Redmi 9i Set to Launch in India on September 15 on Flipkart and Mi.com
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop ‘Sparti’ in the Works, to Feature 12.5-Inch Display and 10th-Gen Core i5 CPU: Report
  8. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future
  9. Slack's Quarterly Billing Growth Slows Due to COVID-19 Concessions
  10. Nokia 3.4 Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com