Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales and Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, More

Mi Fan Festival will be held via online and offline Mi stores.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 April 2021 19:20 IST
Mi Fan Festival will offer discounts of up to Rs. 13,000 on Mi 10 T Pro

Highlights
  • Mi Fan Festival will be held online from April 8 to April 13
  • Xiaomi will provide free servicing for its smartphones
  • Mi Fan Festival is offering massive discounts on popular products

Mi Fan Festival 2021 has been announced by Xiaomi, to be held at Mi Home retail stores and the official website — Mi.com. The sale has begun at Mi Home stores from today, April 6, and will end on May 17. The sale will begin on Mi.com on April 8 and end on April 13. Xiaomi is offering discounts on products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10T, and many others. Xiaomi will also set up a free-of-cost servicing camp at its Mi Home stores for out-of-warranty Xiaomi products.

Mi Fan Festival 2021 will offer huge discounts on its smartphones, smart TVs, and other devices. The festival will have Re. 1 Flash Sale on products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, among others. The flash sale will take place on the Mi website. Xiaomi is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 12,000 on its popular devices with additional discounts on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

At 10 am during the festival, customers will be able to avail a discount of Rs. 13,000 on Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and Mi 10T Pro. At the same time, Redmi Note 9 will be offered with a discount of Rs. 8,000. Xiaomi is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 4,499 on Mi smart home products. On Mi.com, customers will be able to bundle three products and purchase them for the price of one product during the Pick N Choose rounds everyday from 8pm to 12am (midnight).

During the sale period at Mi Home stores, customers will be given gift vouchers of Rs. 10,000 for brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, Lenskart, and others. Also, Xiaomi claims that it will give one customer each day a 100 percent cashback on their purchases. Additionally, Xiaomi will be providing free-of-cost service to out of warranty Xiaomi products. The details for this can be found on Mi Home social media handles. If you do decide to head out to a retail store, it is highly advised that you wear protective masks and strictly maintain social distancing norms in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 144Hz refresh rate display
  • Very good performance
  • Quick face recognition
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Lacks wireless charging, IP rating
  • Gets warm easily
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Very good battery life
  • Strong overall performance
  • 3.5mm audio socket, notification LED
  • Bad
  • Camera quality needs improvement
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Pre-installed bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Laptop

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim, light, and well built
  • Good overall performance
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Bad
  • No integrated webcam
  • Body gets hot when heavily stressed
  • USB Type-C, NVMe SSD only on higher priced variant
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX350
Weight 1.35 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Fan Festival, Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10 T Pro, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Redmi Note 9
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo Nex 5 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Tipped to Debut in Second Half of 2021

