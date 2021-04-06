Mi Fan Festival 2021 has been announced by Xiaomi, to be held at Mi Home retail stores and the official website — Mi.com. The sale has begun at Mi Home stores from today, April 6, and will end on May 17. The sale will begin on Mi.com on April 8 and end on April 13. Xiaomi is offering discounts on products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10T, and many others. Xiaomi will also set up a free-of-cost servicing camp at its Mi Home stores for out-of-warranty Xiaomi products.

Mi Fan Festival 2021 will offer huge discounts on its smartphones, smart TVs, and other devices. The festival will have Re. 1 Flash Sale on products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, among others. The flash sale will take place on the Mi website. Xiaomi is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 12,000 on its popular devices with additional discounts on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

At 10 am during the festival, customers will be able to avail a discount of Rs. 13,000 on Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and Mi 10T Pro. At the same time, Redmi Note 9 will be offered with a discount of Rs. 8,000. Xiaomi is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 4,499 on Mi smart home products. On Mi.com, customers will be able to bundle three products and purchase them for the price of one product during the Pick N Choose rounds everyday from 8pm to 12am (midnight).

During the sale period at Mi Home stores, customers will be given gift vouchers of Rs. 10,000 for brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, Lenskart, and others. Also, Xiaomi claims that it will give one customer each day a 100 percent cashback on their purchases. Additionally, Xiaomi will be providing free-of-cost service to out of warranty Xiaomi products. The details for this can be found on Mi Home social media handles. If you do decide to head out to a retail store, it is highly advised that you wear protective masks and strictly maintain social distancing norms in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

