  • Mi Fan Festival 2019 Sale Starts Tonight With Offers on Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Others

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Sale Starts Tonight With Offers on Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Others

, 03 April 2019
Mi Fan Festival 2019 will bring a Re. 1 flash sale for offerings such as Redmi Note 7 Pro

Highlights

Mi Fan Festival 2019 will go live until Saturday, April 6

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will also be available during the sale

Mi.com has already listed major discounts and offers

Mi Fan Festival 2019 is kicking off tonight with offers on models such as the Poco F1 and Redmi Note 6 Pro. The three-day sale that will last up to Saturday, April 6, will also bring the iconic Re. 1 Mi Flash Sale that will bring a limited number of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Soundbar units at Re. 1 on the day one. The Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale will additionally offer discounts on Mi Band, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Earphones, and Mi TV 4 Pro 55 among others. Xiaomi will also conduct the individual Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Go sales during the Mi Fan Festival at 12pm (Noon) IST on Thursday.

Xiaomi will begin the Mi Fan Festival 2019 through Mi.com, other online stores, Mi Home, Mi Store, and partner offline stores from Thursday, April 4. The sale will go on till Saturday, April 6. Moreover, the dedicated page on the Mi.com site is already revealing all the major discounts and offers that are coming tonight.

Mi Fan Festival offers on Xiaomi phones

Among other deals, the Mi Fan Festival 2019 will bring the Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant with a discounted price of Rs. 20,999, down from its recent price cut of Rs. 22,999. The sale will also bring the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage at Rs. 10,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 3,000 from the regular retail price of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 10,999, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone normally retails at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM options, respectively.

Xiaomi will also bring up to Rs. 3,500 discount on the Redmi Y2 during the Mi Fan Festival sale. Similarly, the company has teased offers on the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6. There will also be Mi Exchange discounts and Mi Protect access at a discounted price during the Mi Fan Festival.

The much-anticipated Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Go will also be available for purchase at 12pm (Noon) IST on Thursday.

Mi Fan Festival discounts, offers on devices other than Xiaomi phones

In addition to various smartphone models, the Mi Fan Festival sale will provide Mi Air Purifier 2S at Rs. 8,499, Mi Band HRX Edition at Rs. 999, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Rs. 699, Mi Earphones at Rs. 599, Mi Body Composition at Rs. 1,499, and Mi TV 4 Pro 55 at Rs. 45,999.

Xiaomi will also host Re. 1 Flash Sale on every day throughout the Mi Fan Festival. Particularly, on Thursday, 20 units of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Soundbar will be available at Re. 1. The Flash Sale will take place at 2pm IST on Thursday.

To offer a five percent instant discount of up to Rs. 500, Xiaomi has partnered with HDFC Bank. The discount will be applicable for customers purchasing eligible products using their HDFC card or EMI scheme with a minimum transaction value of Rs. 5,998. Also, MobiKwik will offer 15 percent instant MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs. 2,000. Customers using Mi Pay will also stand a chance to win Mi TV models and Redmi Note 7 every day during the Mi Fan Festival sale.

Xiaomi will also host interactive games, namely Fun and Furious, wherein customers will stand a chance to win prizes such as the Redmi Note 7. Similarly, there will be a Play and Win option to win prizes such as the Poco F1, Mi Band 3 or Mi coupons.

Moreover, Xiaomi will hold a Mystery Box Sale to give customers a chance to buy a box of surprise bundled with different products worth up to Rs. 2,400 at Rs. 99. The Mystery Box Sale will begin at Rs. 4pm IST during each day of the Mi Fan Festival 2019.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.2GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Honor 9N
