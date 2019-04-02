Technology News

Mi Fan Festival 2019: Offers on Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV, and Re. 1 Flash Sale

02 April 2019
Mi Fan Festival 2019: Offers on Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV, and Re. 1 Flash Sale

Mi Fan Festival 2019 features a Re. 1 flash sale, and starts on April 4

Highlights

  • Xiaomi will offer Poco F1 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 20,999
  • The Mi Band HRX Edition will be priced at Rs. 999
  • Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55) will be available for Rs. 45,999

Mi Fan Festival 2019 has been announced by Xiaomi, and it will start from April 4 i.e., Thursday going up to April 6 i.e., Saturday this week. The three-day sale will see discounts on phones like the Poco F1 and the Redmi Note 6 Pro, and other products like the Mi LED TV 4 Pro, Mi Band, and the Mi Air Purifier 2S will also be listed with price drops. Xiaomi will also host its customary Re. 1 Mi Flash Sale and a new Mystery Box Sale will also be conducted during the sale period. The Mi Fans Festival 2019 sale will be held across Mi.com, online partner platforms partners, Mi Home, Mi Store and partner offline stores as well.

Mi Fan Festival offers on Xiaomi mobiles and other products

Xiaomi says that the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB variant will be available for Rs. 20,999, down from its recently cut price of Rs. 22,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be made available for Rs. 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. The smartphone normally retails at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM options, respectively. Similarly, the successor Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB+64GB will also be seeing a price drop of Rs. 3,000 and will be available at Rs. 10,999.

The newly launched Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go will also be sold during the Mi Fans Festival 2019 sale period. The sale will commence at 12pm IST on April 4. To see the discounts on the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, and more phones, head to the Mi Fan Festival page. Xiaomi is also listing the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 (Rs. 699), Mi Earphones (Rs. 599) , Mi Body Composition (Rs. 1,499), Mi Air Purifier 2S (Rs 8,499) and Mi Band HRX Edition (Rs. 999) at discounted prices.

Xiaomi has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 500 on HDFC cards and EMI transactions for buyers of the Mi LED TV and MI Soundbar. MobiKwik will offer 15 percent instant MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs. 2,000 for purchase of any product during the festival. Using Mi Pay entitles customers to stand a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7 every day.

Just like every year, Xiaomi is also rolling out interactive games such as ”Fun and Furious” where users stand a chance to win the Redmi Note 7. The “Play and Win” game allows users to win Poco F1 ,Mi Band 3, as well as Mi coupons. In the Re. 1 Flash Sale, buyers will get a chance to grab the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi Soundbar, Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch), Home Security Camera, and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones. The sale will be held every day during the sale period at 2pm IST.

This year, Xiaomi is also hosting the Mystery Box Sale wherein customers stand a chance to buy a box of surprise bundled products worth up to Rs. 2,400 for just Rs. 99. The Mystery Box Sale will begin at 4pm IST each day of the festival.

Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India said, “Xiaomi has seen phenomenal growth globally over the last nine years and built a strong connection with millions of our fans. Even in India, the brand has received a lot of love for multiple categories such as smartphones, Smart TVs, Power Banks etc. One of the major contributing factors to our success are our Mi Fans who have always believed in our brand's dedication and supported our constant efforts to offer innovative products of the highest quality at truly honest prices. We hope that our Mi fans and customers in India make the most of the Mi Fan Festival, and we look forward to offering something special to all Mi Fans and their loved ones through this celebration.”

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: XIaomi, Mi fans Festival, Mi.com, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, redmi Note 7, Redmi Go, Mi Fan Festival, Mi Fan Festival 2019, Mi Flash Sale, Re. 1 Flash Sale
Mi Fan Festival 2019: Offers on Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV, and Re. 1 Flash Sale
