Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale Dates Announced, Will Offer Re. 1 Deals and More

, 22 October 2018
Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale Dates Announced, Will Offer Re. 1 Deals and More

Mi Diwali Sale will see Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India start at Rs. 12,999

Highlights

  • Mi Diwali sale is back is back from October 31
  • The 'Diwali with Mi' sale will be held exclusively on Mi.com
  • Certain products will be sold at Re. 1 as part of Mi Diwali sale

Xiaomi has announced that the 2018 edition of its "Diwali with Mi" will be held between Tuesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 25. As part of the Mi Diwali sale to be held on Mi.com, Xiaomi aims to offer limited period discounts, cashback, and coupons on mobiles, smart TVs, and accessories, to prospective buyers just weeks before the Diwali season. Xiaomi's Re. 1 must-anticipated flash sale is also back with the ‘Diwali with Mi' sale wherein two products will be available for a limited period price of Re. 1 each day of the sale, however stock will be limited as usual. Let's see what all Xiaomi has in store for the upcoming Mi Diwali sale.

Mi Diwali sale offers

Firstly, the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a Rs. 2,000 price reduction and will be available at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage model. The Redmi Y2 also gets a similar discount and will be available for Rs. 10,999, down from the regular Rs. 12,999, during the Diwali for Mi sale. And, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be sold for a price of Rs. 14,999 during the festive sale on Mi.com.

To recall, Xiaomi India has announced similar limited period discounts on its smartphones via offline partners in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt that these offline offers will be applicable between October 18, 2018 and November 7, 2018.

Back to the Diwali with Mi online sale, the Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch model will be available for a reduced price of Rs. 21,999, which is Rs. 1,000 less than its launch price of Rs. 22,999.

In terms of audio accessories, the Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic Black will be sold for Rs. 799, the Mi Earphones Basic (Black/ Red) for Rs. 349, Mi Earphones (Black/ Silver) for a reduced price of Rs. 599, the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver (White) for Rs. 899, and the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 for Rs. 1,599.

As for other accessories, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i will get a Rs. 100 discount and be sold for Rs. 1,399, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i for Rs. 699, the Mi Router 3C for Rs. 899, Mi Body Composition Scale for Rs. 1,799, Mi Selfie Stick for Rs. 599, and the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod for Rs. 999. The Mi Band - HRX Edition can be bought for Rs. 999 in the sale.

Xiaomi has also introduced a new “Cracker Ninja” interactive game in which users can win products like the Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi power banks, and discount coupons. The game has started on October 20 and will continue until 11:59pm on October 25. A “More Likes, More Discounts” section has also been revealed which will crowdsource likes to ascertain limited period discounts on certain products such as Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, and more. The Re. 1 flash sale will be held at 4pm IST on each day of the sale.

The Poco F1's newly launched Rosso Red edition will also be up for grabs during the sale, at its regular price starting at Rs. 20,999.

Apart from these all offers, SBI credit card customers can avail a flat Rs. 750 discount with a minimum transaction value of Rs. 7,500. Buyers can also opt for flat Rs. 500 Paytm wallet cashback on purchasing Redmi Note 5 Pro or Poco F1. Flat Rs. 500 Amazon Pay cashback is applicable on the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A variants, available only via the Android app (version 3.1.1) and the iOS app (version 2.2.0). Other than that, Mobikwik cashback of 20 percent (up to Rs. 2,000) can be availed, as can Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500 (only on smartphone purchases).

“This year has been very special for Xiaomi India, as we witnessed a sale of over 2.5 million devices in less than two and a half days at the very start of the festive season,” said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India. “This feat was a first time for Xiaomi India and we want to ensure that this festive season, we continue to offer our innovative products of the highest quality at even more incredible prices than before. We hope that our Mi fans and customers of India make the most of Diwali with Mi, and we look forward to a joyous festive celebration with our Mi Fans”.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Billion Capture Plus
