Mi Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as Mi Super Sale on Xiaomi's Mi.com, are all back for yet another week. The latest round of Mi Days and Mi Super Sale are now live and will continue through till Tuesday, July 9. The sales bring a number of deals, discounts, and other offers on the Xiaomi smartphones on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. In addition to the offers mentioned below, the all three e-retailers are also providing other deals and banking offers on the respective websites.

Some of the popular Xiaomi smartphones getting discounts and offers during the Mi Days and Mi Super Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com, are Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, Mi A2, and Redmi Y3. Read on to find out about all top deals, discounts, and offers available as a part of the Mi Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as Mi Super Sale on Mi.com.

Mi Days, Mi Super Sale offers on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi Redmi 6A (2GB + 32GB) version is being offered with a price discount and the phone can be purchased at just Rs. 6,199, down from its existing price of Rs. 6,499 at both Mi.com and Amazon. Additionally, the latest Mi sales bring Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB + 64GB) version at a discounted price and the phone can be grabbed at Rs. 11,999, down from its existing price of Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro discount is available on Amazon, Mi.com and Flipkart.

As a part of the Mi Days and Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi will also be offering the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB versions on open sale via Flipkart and Mi.com. The next flash sale for Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB + 64GB variant has been scheduled for July 12.

In other offers, Redmi Note 7S is being offered with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi Y3 is also getting an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on Mi.com and Amazon. Additionally, Poco F1 variants will get extra discount on exchange up to Rs. 3,000 on both Mi.com and Flipkart. Lastly, Mi A2 is available with additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on Amazon, Mi.com.

The Mi Days and Mi Super Sale also bring discounted Mi Protect plans for Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

More details about the latest Mi Days sale can be found on Amazon and Flipkart, whereas Mi Super Sale details are available on Mi.com.

