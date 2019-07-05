Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi Days Sale Now Live on Amazon and Flipkart, Mi Super Sale Back on Mi.com: Top Deals, Offers on Xiaomi Phones

Mi Days Sale Now Live on Amazon and Flipkart, Mi Super Sale Back on Mi.com: Top Deals, Offers on Xiaomi Phones

Offers on Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Poco F1, and other Xiaomi phones.

By | Updated: 5 July 2019 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Days Sale Now Live on Amazon and Flipkart, Mi Super Sale Back on Mi.com: Top Deals, Offers on Xiaomi Phones

Mi Days and Mi Super Sale will continue through July 9

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variants currently on open sale
  • Mi A2 is available with extra exchange discount
  • Redmi 6A 32GB variant has received a discount of Rs. 300

Mi Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as Mi Super Sale on Xiaomi's Mi.com, are all back for yet another week. The latest round of Mi Days and Mi Super Sale are now live and will continue through till Tuesday, July 9. The sales bring a number of deals, discounts, and other offers on the Xiaomi smartphones on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. In addition to the offers mentioned below, the all three e-retailers are also providing other deals and banking offers on the respective websites.

Some of the popular Xiaomi smartphones getting discounts and offers during the Mi Days and Mi Super Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com, are Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, Mi A2, and Redmi Y3. Read on to find out about all top deals, discounts, and offers available as a part of the Mi Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart as well as Mi Super Sale on Mi.com.

Mi Days, Mi Super Sale offers on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi Redmi 6A (2GB + 32GB) version is being offered with a price discount and the phone can be purchased at just Rs. 6,199, down from its existing price of Rs. 6,499 at both Mi.com and Amazon. Additionally, the latest Mi sales bring Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB + 64GB) version at a discounted price and the phone can be grabbed at Rs. 11,999, down from its existing price of Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro discount is available on Amazon, Mi.com and Flipkart.

As a part of the Mi Days and Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi will also be offering the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB versions on open sale via Flipkart and Mi.com. The next flash sale for Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB + 64GB variant has been scheduled for July 12.

In other offers, Redmi Note 7S is being offered with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi Y3 is also getting an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on Mi.com and Amazon. Additionally, Poco F1 variants will get extra discount on exchange up to Rs. 3,000 on both Mi.com and Flipkart. Lastly, Mi A2 is available with additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on Amazon, Mi.com.

The Mi Days and Mi Super Sale also bring discounted Mi Protect plans for Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

More details about the latest Mi Days sale can be found on Amazon and Flipkart, whereas Mi Super Sale details are available on Mi.com.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Days, Mi Super Sale, Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 32-Hour Battery Life
Mi Days Sale Now Live on Amazon and Flipkart, Mi Super Sale Back on Mi.com: Top Deals, Offers on Xiaomi Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Aadhaar Amendment Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Here's What It Means
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  3. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Alleged Render Shows Circular Camera Setup
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India on July 17: Xiaomi
  5. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today, Here's What You Need to Know
  6. Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage
  7. Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 With 20-Days Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Honor 9X Will Feature a Gradient Finish, Retail Box Suggests
  9. Dish TV Reintroduces Lock-in Periods for A-La-Carte Channels, Add-on Packs
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.