Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Launches Mi Credit in India, an Instant Personal Loans Platform for MIUI Users

 
, 24 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Launches Mi Credit in India, an Instant Personal Loans Platform for MIUI Users

Highlights

  • Mi Credit is Xiaomi's yet another value-added Internet service
  • KreditBee will offer loans from Rs. 1,000 up to Rs. 1,00,000
  • Xiaomi has listed the financial loan providers on Mi Credit

Xiaomi has launched Mi Credit in India, an "instant personal loan platform for young professionals." The Chinese company says Mi Credit acts as a platform for its users to "initiate financial lending." The company has listed the financial loan providers on Mi Credit, and users can log onto the platform to apply for quick loans. Xiaomi has announced the Mi Credit service in partnership with an instant personal loan platform called KreditBee. Mi Credit is the company's third value-added Internet service for its users after Mi Music and Mi Video that were recently announced in May 2018.

Xiaomi's Mi Credit platform is available only for MIUI users. KreditBee, by offering loans from Rs. 1,000 up to Rs. 1,00,000, aims to make it convenient for young professionals to get personal loans. Xiaomi says that the loan can be initiated in less than 10 minutes with a simple KYC verification. All verification and user information input is done on partner platforms, and the Mi Credit website only lists the names of the agents. As we mentioned, Xiaomi specifies that the service is aimed only at MIUI users, it will not be available for stock Android phones like Xiaomi Mi A1.

Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said, "The connectivity between our devices and the seamless integration between hardware and internet services enable us to provide our users with better user experience. Mi Credit is another big step in bringing an important internet service to India and we trust that our users would be able to truly benefit as the service becomes more sophisticated."

The company's major push towards lending appears to be aimed at boosting sales of its products through its own platform. After having already soared in terms of the overall market share in India, Xiaomi could be planning to replicate in terms of online sale of smartphones as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Credit
Foxconn Says No Changes Planned for Wisconsin Project
Trump's Blocking of Critics on Twitter Violates Constitution: US Judge
Xiaomi Launches Mi Credit in India, an Instant Personal Loans Platform for MIUI Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  2. Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched, Brings Premium Features to Mid-Range Phones
  3. Xiaomi India Launches an 'Instant Loan Platform for Young Professionals'
  4. Mi 8 Launch Date Is May 31, Xiaomi Confirms
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Android 8.1 Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5.6 Update Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Honor 7A, Honor 7C With Dual Cameras Launched in India
  9. Vivo X21 India Launch Set for May 29, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  10. Honor 7A and Honor 7C First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.