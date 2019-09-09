Technology News
Mi Charge Turbo 30W Wireless Charging Announced, Will Debut With Xiaomi’s Mi 9 Pro 5G

How’s that for fast wireless charging?

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 14:36 IST
Mi Charge Turbo 30W Wireless Charging Announced, Will Debut With Xiaomi's Mi 9 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Xiaomi/Weibo

Say goodbye to sluggish wireless charging

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Mi Turbo Charge 30W wireless charging unveiled
  • It claims to be able to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 70min
  • Xiaomi says it’s also working on 40W wireless charging tech

Xiaomi has announced its upcoming wireless charging technology called Mi Charge Turbo, boasting of 30W wireless charging capability. This is an impressively high wattage for wireless charging and the company says, the Mi 9 Pro 5G will be the first phone to feature it. Xiaomi will also launch a wireless charging pad, with support for the new Mi Charge Turbo standard. The company also had its own ‘one more thing' moment, where it teased that it's currently working on a 40W wireless charging system too. No pricing details were announced for any of these products or what specifications the phone will have, but we should know more closer to the launch of the Mi 9 Pro 5G.

A summary of the event was posted on Chinese social website, Weibo, along with some images depicting some of the new features of the technology. Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Charge Turbo standard is capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in roughly 70 minutes. This should be faster than most 27W and 20W wired fast charging solutions in the market, according to Xiaomi's tests.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G will also support reverse wireless charging, which is said to be able to charge an iPhone XS (Review) up to 20 percent in 30 minutes. An image, shared by Xiaomi, also depicts the phone being able to wirelessly charge other devices too, such as Apple's 2nd generation AirPods with the wireless charging case. The post also says that Xiaomi will be launching a bunch of new accessories with the Mi 9 Pro 5G, like the 30W wireless charging pad we mentioned before, as well as a 20W smart wireless pad, which from the images, appears to be portable and will show you time and charge level. Xiaomi has also said that its 40W wireless charging tech has entered the testing phase, which means we could see it by the end of the year or early next year.

For now, you'll need the Mi 9 Pro 5G to take advantage of this super-fast wireless charging system, but given the rate at which wireless charging tech is progressing, it won't be long before other companies catch up with Xiaomi too.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

Mi Charge Turbo 30W Wireless Charging Announced, Will Debut With Xiaomi's Mi 9 Pro 5G
