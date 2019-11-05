Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi CC9 Pro phone in China today. The phone's big highlight is its penta-lens camera setup at the back that has a 108-megapixel primary shooter. The phone is largely expected to launch as the Mi Note 10 in markets outside of China, with Xiaomi Spain holding an event on November 6. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Xiaomi Watch aka Mi Watch and the Mi TV 5 series at the China event today.

Xiaomi event will start at 2pm CST Asia (11.30pm IST), and it will livestreamed on the company's official Weibo page and Mi.com China site as well. The livestream will be in the Chinese language though. Mi CC9 Pro will be an addition to the Mi CC9 series launched earlier this year. Xiaomi first launched the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e in China, and it now looks to launch the Mi CC9 Pro.

Mi CC9 Pro

The Mi CC9 Pro has been leaked and teased multiple times in its run up to the launch. The phone has been teased to pack Snapdragon 730G processor, 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone will also support NFC, come with Hi-Res Audio as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The penta-lens camera on the Mi CC9 Pro will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.69 aperture and OIS. Additionally, the setup will house a 5-megapixel image sensor with 10x hybrid zoom lens, 12-megapixel 50mm portrait camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the phone is teased to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch.

TENAA listing of the Mi CC9 Pro suggests that the phone may sport a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) OLED curved-edged display, pack up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Dimensions of the phone are listed as 157.8x74.2x9.67mm, and it tips the scales at 208 grams. Colour options will be black, blue, grey, green, pink, purple, red, and white. Pricing of the Mi CC9 Pro have not been leaked as of yet.

Xiaomi Watch

Xiaomi Watch design revealed earlier

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch aka Mi Watch will also be launched at the China event and the wearable is expected to be heavily inspired by the Apple Watch. Leaks suggests a square-shaped 3D curved glass display made of sapphire, a circular digital crown on the side, and it should support eSIM functionality. The Xiaomi Watch will also include GPS, NFC support, Wi-Fi connectivity, a large battery, and a speaker. The onboard SoC is Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100, and it will run on a custom MIUI software. The new smartwatch will support mapping navigation and let users make calls and control their smart devices. All other details, including the price should be unveiled at the event

Mi TV 5 series

Mi TV 5 to launch in China today

Lastly, Xiaomi is also set to launch the Mi TV 5 series at the event today. The new product is teased to sport a 4K Quantum Dot screen with 108 percent NTSC, HDR10+ support, and MEMC motion compensation support. The new TV range is expected to come with a four-unit speaker, and is said to support various Dolby and DTS audio formats. The Mi TV 5 range is said to come with a slimmer frame that is 47 percent thinner than that of the Mi TV 4. The series is said to be launching with the 12nm Amlogic T972 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will also be equipped with a 9th generation image quality engine, and will support 8K video decoding as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.