Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC Tipped to Launch on October 24

The phone is also tipped to sport a curved screen display.

Updated: 3 October 2019 11:12 IST
Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC Tipped to Launch on October 24

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi may launch a new Mi CC9 Pro variant soon

Highlights
  • Mi CC9 Pro tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor
  • It is expected to sport Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor
  • The phone is reported to launch later this month

Xiaomi launched the CC9 series earlier this year, and announced the CC9 and CC9e as debut phones. Now, a new phone is being rumoured to launch later this month. A new leak suggests that the Mi CC9 Pro will launch on October 24, and the phone's big USP is that it will sport a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera that was launched recently. A few other specifications of the Mi CC9 Pro have also been leaked by a tipster, including the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

A leak on Weibo has revealed the launch date of the Mi CC9 Pro and few of its specifications as well. The tipster suggests that the phone will be launched on October 24. It is tipped to sport a curved screen display by Visionox and be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone is also expected to sport Samsung's 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

The new sensor is 1/1.33-inch in size, allowing it to absorb light better with the large surface area. The ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor can capture videos at resolutions up to 6K (6016x3384) at 30 fps (frames per second). Samsung will be using its Tetracell technology that combines four pixels as one to help smartphone users take better photos in low-light conditions. The technology can also help minis noise while improving colour accuracy.

To recall, the Mi CC9 and MI CC9e launched in July came with a 48-megapixel rear sensor, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a flat screen without any curved edges. The Mi CC9 Pro should be a beefed up variant of the CC9, and the price should be a little higher as well. Therefore, the phone's starting price should be a little higher than CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9 Pro Specifications, Mi CC9 Pro Launch Date
Tasneem Akolawala
Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC Tipped to Launch on October 24
