Mi CC9 Pro Allegedly Certified by 3C, 30W Fast Charging Support Tipped

Xiaomi is reportedly working to bring a new Mi CC9 Pro phone. The phone, masked behind model number M1910F4E, has now allegedly been spotted on 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website in China. The 3C certification suggests that the phone will be equipped with 30W fast charging support whenever it arrives. Xiaomi has already launched the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e phones in China, earlier this year. It now looks to add a new Mi CC9 Pro variant into the mix.

The Mi CC9 Pro variant was spotted on 3C certification with model number M1910F4E. The 3C certification, as mentioned, suggests that the phone will arrive with 30W fast charging support. The certification suggests that a 30W charger will be bundled inside the box. The phone was spotted on CCC website by Sina Tech.

The phone is tipped to launch tomorrow, but there's been no word from Xiaomi as of yet. It is rumoured to sport a curved screen display by Visionox and be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone is also expected to sport Samsung's 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor for main shooter on the back.

To recall, the phone was also spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website earlier this month with model number M1910M4G. So, it is possible that M1910F4E will be the model number of the China variant of the phone and M1910M4G for rest of the world.

The Mi CC9 Pro is likely to be a beefed up variant of the Mi CC9. Therefore, the phone's starting price could be a little higher than CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000). To recall, the Mi CC9 and MI CC9e launched in July came with a 48-megapixel rear sensor, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a flat screen without any curved edges.