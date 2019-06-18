Technology News
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera

The two phones may be the first products to come out of Xiaomi’s acquisition of Meitu’s hardware division.

Updated: 18 June 2019 15:39 IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 爱范儿

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e are expected to be targeted at the selfie-enthusiasts

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • Mi CC9e is said to be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • The phones are likely to sport waterdrop-style notch

Xiaomi is reportedly getting ready to launch the first smartphones coming out of its acquisition of the hardware division of Meitu, the Chinese selfie app and smartphone maker. Expected to be called Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e, the new smartphones have started popping up online over the last few days. To recall, Xiaomi had taken over Meitu hardware team in November last year and it seems the company is now ready to share the fruits of the acquisition.

As per online reports, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e smartphones will be targeted at selfie enthusiasts. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Mi CC9 smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and will come with a waterdrop-style notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging

The phone is also said to be packing a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 48-megapixel primary shooter on the back, and NFC.

The Mi CC9e, on the other hand, will reportedly include Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, rear fingerprint sensor, NFC, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will also feature a waterdrop-style notch, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 48-megapixel primary shooter on the back.

Some of these specifications are in line with a leaked promotional picture that surfaced on Weibo last week. This image carried the Mi CC9e smartphone branding and referenced 32-megapixel selfie and 48-megapixel rear cameras.

Additionally, Sharma has also shared the alleged pricing of the two phones. He notes Mi CC9e will be released in single 6GB + 64GB model with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs.16,000), whereas the Mi CC9 will be offered in three storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage models of the phone will reportedly be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,100), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,100), and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 31,100), respectively.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Co-Founder and President Bin Lin on Monday visited the Meitu AI lab, which further gave fuel to the rumours about these two upcoming phones.

No other details about the two phones are available at this point, however given the involvement of Meitu, we can expect to see amazing selfie capabilities.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Xiaomi Mi CC9e specifications, Xiaomi Mi CC9 specifications, Xiaomi, Meitu
