Mi Boost Pro Power Bank price in India is set at Rs. 2,299.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 May 2021 16:30 IST
Mi Boost Pro Power Bank With 30,000mAh Capacity to Go on Sale in India Starting May 21

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mi India

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank supports fast recharging via USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Mi Boost Pro Power Bank has an advanced 16-layer circuit protection
  • The power bank features high-density Lithium polymer batteries
  • Mi Boost Pro Power Bank features three ports in total

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank with 30,000mAh capacity has come out of crowdfunding and is all set to go on sale in India. The power bank was announced in March and was up for crowdfunding for a price of Rs. 1,999. At the time of announcement, Xiaomi had said that the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank will launch in the Indian market at Rs. 3,499. However, the company has made it available at reduced prices. Mi Boost Pro Power Bank features three ports — two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank price in India, availability

The Mi Boost Pro Power Bank is all set to go on sale starting tomorrow (May 21) at 12pm noon. The price of the power bank is set at Rs. 2,299 in India. It will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partnered retail outlets.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank features

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank comes with 30,000mAh battery capacity and features Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 that supports USB Type-C to USB Type-C (input/ output) charging, as well as USB Type-C to Lightning port charging. As per Xiaomi, PD 3.0 allows charging with peak power of 24W that can fully juice up the power bank in 7.5 hours.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank features three ports — two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C. It comes with 18W fast charging support and can charge three devices simultaneously. The USB Type-C port can be used for charging any compatible device, as well as to charge the power bank itself. Users can also charge the power bank with a micro-USB cable as well.

An advanced 16-layer circuit protection is integrated inside the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank that shields the devices against overheating, overcurrent, and short circuits. There is a Smart Power Management feature and low power charging mode for smaller gadgets. Upon double pressing the power button, the power bank enters a 2-hour low charging mode to juice up devices like wireless earphones and smart bands.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Boost Pro Power Bank, Mi Boost Pro Power Bank Price in India, Mi Boost Pro Power Bank Specifications, Mi Power Bank, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications, Design Tipped by E-Commerce Listings Ahead of May 27 Launch
Mi Boost Pro Power Bank With 30,000mAh Capacity to Go on Sale in India Starting May 21
